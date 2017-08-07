Dear Leaders: Do You Lift Your People Up Or Shut Them Down?

Just last week, I was running our flagship public speaking training program with one of our banking clients.

We had a technical presentation exercise that went on almost routinely.

Well, except for one female participant who seemed visibly uncertain and frazzled at the prospects of presenting in front of the group. I thought she should feel otherwise especially given that the audience are fellow executives of similar standing. Moreover as a facilitator, I’ve always made it a point to frame the learning environment to be one of a safe space.

When it came to her turn to present, she shuffled to the middle of the meeting room. Her eyes were skirting through the room and finally settled for a while when I made it a point to look at her and give her some assurance. She held her script on her left hand while her right hand was repeatedly being clenched and freed.

After what felt like an eternity for her, she gave me awkward look and glance, as if, seeking some form of permission or validation from me.

I wondered why she did that.

Of course, I had a training to run so I had to set aside that nagging doubt. After I completed the training, I had a queue of learners waiting to ask questions and also, have their copies of my book signed.

Finally, it came to that same lady.

Everyone Has Their Unique Stories

She shared with me that she had the fear of public speaking and wanted to know how she could overcome it.

What you need to know is that for me as a public speaking coach and corporate trainer, I get this admission and request almost every other day. Yet, I never get tired of being on the receiving end.

Not because it’s my bread and butter.

But because it’s an insight into a person. It’s a window into the soul of someone. It’s the start of coming to terms to what one may be grappling with inside.

So I asked her as how I would ask anyone who asks me the same question about overcoming their fear of speaking,

“So tell me, what’s YOUR fear about?”

Of course, the context of the conversation was framed up already for this question to make sense to her.

Earlier in the day, I had shared with the learners that everyone has their own unique stories and interpretation about their fear of speaking. We were all born on a fresh clean slate as babies. But it is through our own unique mix of upbringing, education, life experiences and worldviews that created who we are today.

“Why Take It So Personally?”

It turned out that for this participant of mine, her fear of public speaking was largely due to her experiences in her previous workplace and with her boss.

She shared that she had a VP whose Modus Operandi (MO) would be to have her team of executives come into her meeting room and have them present their work findings and ideas.

And one by one, everyone’s presentation would be critically scrutinized and questioned by her. In fact, her previous boss would in front of everyone, criticize her (and her ideas) in a harsh, blunt and almost condemning fashion.

After years of working at the same workplace and under the same boss, my client had found herself developing a fear of not just speaking in public but even, speaking up to voice her opinions and ideas. Even if she had moments of brilliance, it would be better to hold her silence, as it felt safer.

To make things worse, she was one of the few females on her team, if that even mattered. But it did, for her.

And when she shared her situation with her male colleagues, they’d brush it off by telling her not to take it personally and just let it slide plainly. On many occasions, she struggled between this growing frustration of and aversion to speak and her doubt if she was just being too emotional about this whole issue.

As she was speaking to me, tears started to well up.

I passed her a tissue and told her in a softer tone that it’s perfectly alright to let her emotions flow. It’s a cathartic expression for her, if anything.

After assuring her that she should not feel alone as I’ve had numerous clients who had gone through similar situations, I suggested a few ways for her to “move on” powerfully from that emotional bind she had experienced in the past and internally.

Of course, I did tell her that it could be her boss to assume everything is wrong unless proven and it could be done so with good intentions. But there’s no denying that the “damage has been done”.

People Don’t Leave Their Companies...

As I was in my Uber home after that training, it dawned upon me that the all-familiar saying,

“People don’t leave their companies. They leave their bosses”

is so dead true.

For my client and perhaps thousands of people around the world who may be working for a harsh and critical boss, they would have two main choices.

One, if they have the means to, leave the boss (and company) to seek out better opportunities and environments where they would feel respected, valued and recognized for what they can bring to the company. To be seen as human BEINGs rather than mere human RESOURCEs. (Just semantics, you’d say)

For the latter, people who choose to stay, whether by choice or circumstance, would have to develop some sort of “coping mechanisms”.

They would flip outwards to be on the offensive and be similarly defensive or aggressive when being openly criticized for their ideas. Or they would not invest much thought or emotions at all and “go through the motion”.

Or finally in my client’s case, be “dented inwards” like a bruised tomato. They’d carry their emotional baggage of fear, doubt and dejectedness for the rest of their lives.

Now… if you are a manager or leader reading this, I want you to know that your words have weight and actions carry immense power to shape and change your employees’ life. For all that’s worth, your people invest their trust, talents and time in your corporations and more so, you.

You have two choices -- to lift them up or… shut them down.

What choices are you making, today, for the people who look up to you?

About the Author: Benjamin Loh is an Executive Public Speaking Coach, TEDx Speaker, Author and Professional Speaker on Millennial Matters. As the youngest Associate Certified Coach in Singapore and possibly, Asia-Pacific, he has coached over 100 corporate executives and entrepreneurs individually with over 750 hours of direct coaching and trained over 3,500 clients in high impact mass trainings in public speaking, presentation skills and leading the multi-generational workforce and Millennials. His work in entrepreneurship and public speaking has been featured on over 60 occasions on both local and regional media platforms like Channel News Asia (CNA), Vietnam QKTV, BFM Malaysia, Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK), Straits Times (ST), Business Times (BT) and News938 Live.