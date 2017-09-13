Dear Millennials, from Baby Boomers (And Vice Versa)

Since September is Intergeneration Month, take time to appreciate the richness that comes with the collaboration of wise and young minds. Intergenerational Month is a global movement celebrating the benefits of relationships between adults aged 60+ and young people. It also raises awareness about societal changes that create the need for mindfully uniting generations. Each generation has its own vocabulary, preferred resources, and behavioral norms. Now that the number of Millennials has surpassed the Baby Boomers as the United State’s largest living population, it behooves business professionals of all generations to consider these tips for a seamless intergenerational workplace.