Dear Mr. President,

Thank you President Trump for speaking up for people with Down syndrome. They belong to the most marginalized group of our Western world today. They are a relatively small group with no significant financial importance. Perhaps that’s why the Dutch Minister of Health said that society should accept their disappearance if the Dutch National prenatal screening program -aimed at detecting Down syndrome- would have that effect.

Their precious gifts lie mostly in non-economic areas like their unrivalled ability to be positive, accepting and happy. Perhaps this is why France has banned a video featuring people with Down syndrome: their happiness makes those, who discarded their lives, feel 'uncomfortable'.

Their vulnerability and uniqueness are exactly why a great leader needs to speak out. And you did.

People with Down syndrome not only embody the great spirit of the United States but of humanity. They exist in every social class and every society on this earth. They have every color, religion and also sexual preference. In this respect people with Down syndrome are the great unifiers of this world.

I understand parents can be shocked upon hearing the words 'Down syndrome'. Thirteen years ago I was one of them. For a brief period I felt my dreams and hopes were shattered. But when I held my child and watched her grow, I realized my feelings of hopelessness and disappointment were not created by this child but by my own backward attitudes. Conditioned by a society bent on stigmatizing people who are different.

I was lucky though. I could decline screening thirteen years ago. I got a chance to see my baby grow. And the chance to grow with her as a person. Many women today are not so lucky. They experience increasing coercion to screen and abort. If I was pregnant today who knows what I would have done. What I'm trying to say is that if we're getting rid of the stubborn myths surrounding this condition through prenatal selection, we are throwing away the baby with the bathwater.

Disability rights are human rights

The only way forward, just like you say in your statement, is to promote the health, well-being, and inherent dignity of all children and adults with Down syndrome through sustained advancements in education, research, and public awareness regarding the true nature of this condition.

In her famous speech on LGBT rights in 2011 before the United Nations, Hillary Clinton said: “Being LGBT doesn’t make you less human. That is why gay rights are human rights, and human rights are gay rights.”

Having Down syndrome, or any disability or genetic condition for that matter, doesn't make you less human either. That is why disability rights are human rights, and human rights are disability rights.

Prenatal screening and selection claim victims every day. It threatens the continued existence and participation of people with Down syndrome all over the world but especially in China, Denmark, Iceland and the Netherlands.

How to achieve equality

You are the first president who has spoken out for equal rights of people with Down syndrome since October was proclaimed National Down Syndrome Month in 1984. This fact has not gone unnoticed by our followers. I hope you will leave an even greater legacy for human rights by addressing prenatal selection for what it is; the ultimate discrimination.

And governments who organize and invest in these acts, fully aware it will destruct or greatly damage the existence and psyche of members within this group, of crimes against humanity.

Just to give you a heads up; we celebrate Down syndrome awareness day on the twenty first day of the third month (March 21, 2018) representing the third copy of the twenty first chromosome.

Sincerely,

Renate Lindeman

Mother of two children with Down syndrome and disability activist