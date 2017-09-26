Dear Professional Athletes, Kneel During Weeping Times

Dear Black Professional Athletes,

You run, you jump, you spin into the end zone, or you soar to the basket and make a dunk. You entertain us all on Monday nights or on any given Sunday. You steal the ball, right before your opponent’s eyes, then hesitate and step back, before sailing the ball through the air and smoothly settling it in the net. Whoosh!

We adore you because you make millions cheer, scream, and stand to their feet. They watch your every move: Your tall, chiseled, brown bodies are a sight to behold. Women of all colors, in all economic brackets, with all types of degrees adore you and want to be in your firm embrace.

Many of you are sons of strong black women who taught you how to kneel in prayer to the almighty one: God. They taught you to pray for your ancestors from the “Weeping Times,” a time in 1859, when over 400 slaves were sold at one time over a two-day period when it rained constantly! It was named the “weeping times” because many felt the sky opened up and poured rain down because it was such a sad time for the slaves. https://www.theatlantic.com/business/archive/2014/07/the-weeping-time/374159/

They were housed in race horse stables and paraded on auction blocks while being called niggers. Wives were separated from husbands, children from their mothers. It was time so wrought with pain that the journalistic reports of it helped to inspire a movement to end slavery.

You’re the sons of women who, sometimes, had to work two jobs to make ends meet. Who cooked, cleaned, drove buses, fixed hair, and did whatever was needed to take care of their families while teaching their boys to stay out of trouble, to go to school, and to play sports because they were natural at it.

I know, first hand, what you, my dear professional athletes, have done, and how difficult it has been on your minds and bodies.

Although my sons didn’t continue on to play professional sports, they were athletically inclined and dominated their basketball teams and other sports’ teams from the time they walked on the court at age 5. That is, until my youngest called home from Michigan’s championship team to say that he couldn’t do it anymore. His mind and body were tired.

I could hear in his voice that he could no longer run and practice without speaking. That he needed to hear his voice, and that calling me was the initial step. When I dropped him off at Michigan, I knew it would be difficult for him. I felt a pang in my gut, after an unsettling, but brief conversation with Michigan’s assistant coach, who was from West Virginia. He was trying to ease my fears, when he told me that I didn’t need to concern myself with my son nor the team anymore.

But I had stood guard over my son for 13 years while he played basketball in Los Angeles. I had played the gospel song “Grateful, Grateful, Grateful,” as I carried him back and forth to an elite travel ball team in Los Angeles, where he hit five, three pointers in the face of the UCLA coach. I’d been his voice, making sure that he was treated fairly by coaches, allowing him to concentrate on his studies, enabling him to be an honor student at his elite, private school, while keeping his body strong and trained.

I understood what strain he labored under because I was the one who scraped him up off the floor of his first, initial organized game. A team that was in a league just across the street from the Fox studios. He’d been placed on a team with all girls, many of whom were the worst basketball players I’d ever seen. But my baby had played his heart out. Like many of you, he’d been the wing guard, the forward, and the center, all at the same time. He’d rebounded, passed, and dunked, He’d dribbled as the point guard faster than any five year old I’d seen. He’d made 40 points, as I recall, while single- handedly, beating all the other teams. Afterwards, he’d passed out!

I’d been the one to scrape him off the floor after the championship game. I’d been the one to call his dad to tell him, “He’s a ball player,” which made my husband, a former UCLA basketball player, smile through the phone. I’d been the one to hold him up, fanning him, as all the white families of his un-skilled teammates had swarmed around him with gleeful smiles and adoration.

So, I understand, firsthand, how much it takes from you to entertain and do what you do with every ounce of your being. And what an amazing job you’ve done.

You’ve entertained America in its brokenness. You’ve given America respite from its broken ways: It’s crumbling public education system, the one that, sometimes, declares that five-year-old black bodies are irredeemable and sends them off to school for the emotionally disturbed when their mothers are homeless and haven’t been able to provide the best for them, as was done to a five-year-old that I tried to advocate for in Los Angeles Unified when I taught last.

You, my dear professional athletes, have entertained America in its brokenness: You’ve given America respite from a justice system that disproportionately jails and kills descendants of slaves, who have brown skin: Those who haven’t wanted to face that a black child, Kalief Browder, a 16 year old, could spend three years in prison in New York for, allegedly, stealing a back-pack, without ever receiving a trial, could turn on a foot-ball game instead of facing this atrocity.

Or those who didn’t want to face that poor Kalief could be tormented so that upon release he committed suicide, could watch Stephen smoothly pass the ball, or Durant do it all, rather than watch the debates about the unfairness of the justice system that Kalief’s case inspired.

And those who didn’t want to watch Philando Castille’s heart being torn apart by a diluge of bullets from a policeman’s gun, could watch Demarco Murray of the Tennessee Titans do a Simone Bile’s signature front flip to make a touch-down.

You, my dear professional athletes, have entertained America, made them leap to their feet and caused their voices to roar, while black boys kill other black boys who’ve never learned to love themselves, respect themselves, or value life because the environments in which they’ve lived have been devoid of what children need to thrive. Michael Jordan became the best and the richest basketball player ever to play the game in the city with the worst black on black crime.

And all the while, your Moms have prayed. That you didn’t break a limb, that you wouldn’t leap so high that your leg split in pieces on national television. That you wouldn’t suffer a hit so hard that it would damage your brain; a needed prayer in light of the most recent research: That a single football game is similar in force to that of 62 car crashes per game, according to scientists:

I’m proud of your choice to take a knee during the National Anthem, a song created by former slave owner Francis Scott Key. A song that was written in 1812 when a Black person was still considered less than a man, when we were unable to own property, and when we were unable to vote. A time when slavery was legal and black men were owned by white men, when we had to enter through back doors, live, work, and eat in colored only quarters.

Why is it that Collin Kaepernick must stand to this song is a reasonable question to ask?

As we examine American’s brokenness, maybe it’s time to consider a new National Anthem that acknowledges that slavery was an evil system that caused African Americans irreparable harm. Maybe it’s time to create a National Anthem that acknowledges the free labor that America received from African Americans for hundreds of years.

Maybe it’s time for all the owners of all the professional teams, to kneel with their players, like the Dallas owner did, to show that, at the very least, you understand their concern for the racial injustices in America. Maybe these same owners should take equal amounts of money that they donated to the campaign of the man who called the NFL players sons of bitches and donate it to the ACLU or some other organization that fights for social justice.

Maybe it’s time for us all to take a knee to show that the voices of these athletes have been heard, that we’re all concerned about the broken places in America that professional athletes have, so amazingly, entertained us through.

These are new “Weeping Times.” We’ve come through hurricanes Harvey, Marie and Jose. There have been earthquakes in Mexico and California. Finally, it’s time for Americans to, honestly, look at their broken places, to roll up our sleeves, to lock arms like the NFL players have done, and to agree that we will keep moving forward, while we examine our broken places, together.

Racism is just one of our broken places. Poverty, homelessness, collapsing public education, lack of health care, economic inequality, gun violence, celebrity worship, opiad addiction, black on black crime, and addiction to cell phones and technology are the other broken places. We should examine why CEOs of professional sports teams, which consist of majority black bodies, standing on draft day auction blocks, are called “Owners” instead of CEOs?

Let’s lock arms, America. Let’s find solutions to our problems, rather than settle for, simply, being entertained through our brokenness. Professional sports is leading the way to our better selves, like it has always done. In 1946, The Los Angeles Rams, the first team to truly integrate, signed running back Kenny Washington and receiver Woody Strode.

Let’s Make America Better Than It’s Ever Been Before!