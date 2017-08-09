Dear Sir/Madam: Your Wedding V-E-N-U-E Has Sunk

You’re engaged and just a few short months away from a Fall wedding. Everything is planned. All of the vendors are secured. Deposits are down. Invitations are out.

It’s Friday and you receive an email from an attorney’s office.

“I regret to inform you that on Thursday, August 3, 2017, Battello’s landlord, Newport Marine Holdings, LLC (”Landlord”), verbally informed Battello that as early as the middle of September, 2017, all operations at the restaurant must cease.”

“All operations” includes your wedding.

Justin Tinapay Photography

You continue to read this PDF on attorney letterhead with a margin full of attorney names. Who are these people and why are they emailing you about your upcoming wedding? It continues...

“Pursuant to the agreement you signed for your scheduled event, Battello hereby invokes the force majeure clause as it will be unable to provide the services for your event based upon the circumstances beyond their control which makes performance impossible.”

What?

Also “pursuant” to this agreement you signed way back when you chose this establishment to host your wedding day:

“...you are entitled to a full refund and same will be provided to you or the person paying on your behalf upon your request...”

Just like returning a purse to Michael Kors because the zipper doesn’t work and therefore it’s “impossible” to keep all of your stuff inside. Oh, but wait, this is your wedding day and not a hand bag. Same thing, right?

“On behalf of Battello, I truly regret the inconvenience this has caused. Battello understands how difficult it will be to find suitable accommodations on such short notice.”

Well, at least they understand.

You’ve seen the stories in the news of heartbroken couples losing their wedding day venue due to bankruptcy or some other drama. Closed doors, no explanations and money never recovered. In this case, the doors are closing but there are some explanations and at least a promise of money being refunded.

But the explanations are vague and the money refunds are unclear.

Battello’s is a restaurant in Jersey City, New Jersey which sits on the Hudson and offers views of the Manhattan skyline. Besides being open for lunch and dinner, this establishment was available for private events, including weddings. Their website boasts an “incredible team” for your “extraordinary wedding”.

Then they spell “venue” incorrectly and my skin crawls.

It’s little things like spelling errors that send my wedding planner bullshit radar into psycho mode. I just recently reviewed a design proposal where instead of “silver” it said “sliver” in the first, second and third drafts. It’s a simple error, right? Well, if it’s so simple, why was it looked over? Where is the attention to detail? Will there be attention to detail on your wedding day? Because there should be.

Before you all go crazy and say that I’m impossible to please and that everyone makes mistakes, keep in mind that I literally get paid to make sure the weddings for my couples are perfect or at least appear to be. If something goes wrong, it’s fixed without them knowing. This is my actual job . And frankly, if you hire a planner, you better hire someone that is harder to please than you.

As a Jersey based wedding planner, I visited Battello’s when it first opened and several times after that. A few years back I attended an industry market mixer there in association with The Knot. I have had lunch on the patio with industry friends. I have sent my couples there for venue tours. I have had drinks and dinner with couples I was planning with and their family.

You know what I haven’t done?

Had a good experience.....

I am not trying to throw shade 105 miles per hour over the plate, but, when this story broke I was not surprised. I shrugged my shoulders and thought that of course it was this venue.

Back when one of my couples really wanted to see the place for their wedding, I set up a dinner for them and they were blown off by the coordinator and not even sent a free round (a whopping 2 of them) drinks. I mean, dear venue coordinator, I am handing you tens of thousands of dollars so if you could find a moment to say “hello” and throw some champagne their way, that’d be nice.

When I went to the market mixer, I arrived a full hour in advance and my waddling 7 months pregnant self was told there was no parking and that I would have to park across the street. If you’re not familiar with the site, that meant paying for parking and then walking down the sidewalk, across the street and through the parking lot (AKA “across the street”) in 30 degree weather.

Did I mention I was 7 months pregnant?

What was the reason I was given? There was another event taking place at the same exact time and they filled the parking lot.

Cool. So, when I recommend your venue, I will let my clients know that whomever has an event there first during the day will get free valet parking, while the second event can just pound salt.

Is it becoming clear why I see lack of “attention to detail” items as big, tent-like red flags yet??

Justin Tinapay Photography

I could go on with the negative experiences I have had there, but you probably get the picture by now.

I learned about this potential closure a few months ago. But, I don’t have any weddings or events being held there. I also haven’t been there in over a year and there were no public announcements by the establishment being made. So tell me why I know this is an issue, but there are no screams coming from the couples actually getting married there?

Because they didn’t know.

Or did they?

It depends whom you ask.

I spoke exclusively with Casey Cotton, of RELATIVE consulting, who has been working with Battello’s since the first year they opened. She responded to my Instagram post asking for couples to reach out and tell me their side of the story. Because I feel it is totally unfair to tell a story from only one side, I wanted to speak with her and get some questions answered. And after hearing from plenty of brides, I had a whole lot of questions.

The mystery of who knew what and when at Battello’s is still just that: a mystery. Casey was able to provide me documents and a timeline of when this all began and it lines up with when I started hearing rumors of Battello’s demise.

Situated on a pier, Battello was first informed by its landlord that “the structural integrity of certain parts of the pier on which Battello is located were not deemed secure and as such, specific areas (the patio and the parking lot) would need to be immediately restricted from use. Immediately, Battello’s event team & owner began outreach to ALL private dining and event clients informing them of the situation.”

While I have the communication that was allegedly sent to the parties, I don’t have a single bride or groom telling me that they ever received this notice back in May 2017. Maybe Battello’s should’ve been more focused on this gigantic issue rather than updating their social media audience with random “best of” awards they were receiving.

One bride I spoke with had booked Battello’s for her Fall 2017 wedding a full two years ago. A smaller venue, the maximum guest count hovers close to the 200 person mark, and this couple slashed their guest list to make it work. That is how much they loved this venue. But, in order to make their still “high” guest count fit comfortably, they would need use of the patio.

But as of May 25, 2017, that patio was no longer available .

Through a series of events that consisted of this couple trying to communicate with Battello’s, they found out on their own about the closure of the patio and parking lot. In July.

After requesting a floor chart to see how their guests would fit, they were presented with a room without a dance floor.

That’s right. No dance floor. They hired a band but, you know, whatev.

After much discussion of possibly looking for a new venue, this couple decided to deal with it and just stay at Battello’s. Little did they know, that wouldn’t be their choice to make.

Casey Cotton shared documents with me that stated “on August 3, 2017, Battello was informed by their landlord that there will be necessary construction conducted to replace the piling of the pier beginning in September that will require for Battello to close its doors beginning September 15th until the anticipated completion in April 2018.”

And here we are.

What does this all mean? Regardless of how or when the announcement was made, every single couple currently booked at Battello’s has to deal with this mess.

Let’s be realistic here: this is a construction project. Show of hands of how many people think this will be done on time...

No one? Yeah, me either.

And this isn’t just construction. It’s water construction. In the water. During the winter. For this reason, all couples are involved, including all 2018 couples and there are no inquiries being taken until the restaurant reopens. Obviously, those with dates further out have more time to plan and move things around, but do they have the money to do so?

Not exactly.

In an addendum to the email that was sent to couples last Friday, Battello’s stated in a separate email on Saturday:

“All events scheduled for September, October, November and December will be given at least half of their deposit this coming week, no later than August 11, 2017, in order to allow those guests to reserve other locations. The remaining half of the deposits will be paid by August 18, 2017. In the event that Battello is informed by the landlord that construction will not begin on September 15, 2017, and your date is still available, you may keep your date if Battello still maintains a portion of your deposit. If you have opted to demand the full refund of your deposit, Battello cannot and will not guarantee that your date will still be available.”

and

“All events scheduled for 2018, half of your refund will be available by August 21, 2017.”

and

“The landlord has assured us that Battello will return upon completion of construction.”

Excuse the cynicism, but I’m pretty sure Titanic is still at the bottom of the ocean. And this feels like Titanic. Lots of miscommunication...money flying everywhere...only certain people getting lifeboats...

Justin Tinapay Photography

If I were getting married at Battello’s, this addendum would feel like salt to the wound. And lemon. It certainly wouldn’t make me trust the establishment or cross my fingers and have my wedding there. Here’s why:

1. Only couples getting married in 2017 are receiving their money back and they are receiving it in two installments. Why? Where the hell is the money?

2. 2018 couples get half of their money by August 21, 2017. What the actual fuck? Where is the other half and why isn’t this a full refund? I understand the whole “non-refundable retainer” thing, but Battello’s is asking, no, they are telling couples in 2018 to hang tight and holding half of their money. For. What?

Another small insignificant detail that Battello’s doesn’t seem to consider, is the money lost on other vendors by these couples. When these couples move their wedding location (because they would be foolish not to), they will have to change the details with photographers, transportation companies, florists, bands and more.

Invitations that were already printed will have to be redone. Overtime costs could add up as the details of the day shift because of the location change. Venues could easily not be available for the already determined date resulting in a brand new wedding date. If a date changes, a vendor already booked, one with a “non-refundable retainer” may no longer be available. Leaving the day after for a pre-booked honeymoon won’t work anymore when your wedding is now happening after you return from Bora Bora because you had to change the damn date.

Couples will be at the end of their rapidly fraying ropes.

Now what?

Sarah Schulte Photography

The wedding industry is generally full of good people that want to help. I have personally watched venues and vendors pull together and help couples in situations way worse than this. If you’re in this situation, or one like it, be honest with your vendors and tell them what is going on. Don’t change plans and turn everything upside down without speaking to your whole team first. You’d be surprised how kind and generous many people in this industry actually are, despite what the media says...

For instance, right now W Hoboken is offering a “90 Day Nuptial” package which includes a cocktail hour, five hour reception, signature wedding cake and a honeymoon suite, for only $170 per person. There are multiple Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays available for both 2017 and 2018 and their Great Room holds 230 guests which is a perfect fit for displaced Battello couples. You can contact Meghan Denniin directly at 201-253-2433 to learn more.

Located in Jersey City, Maritime Parc has been assisting Battello clients since the email went out last Friday. They have dates available in both 2017 and 2018 and the sales office wants to help however they can. You can reach a team member at 201-413-0050.

I was contacted directly by Kate Young at Perelman Quad at Penn, and she is offering 10% off all packages to any couple from Battello’s. They have countless dates available starting in September 2017 through the rest of this year and into 2018. If your location is flexible and you’re looking for a beautiful unique space, consider contacting Kate via email: Kathryny@upenn.edu.

Jessica Janae Photography

It is a terrible scenario. There are countless questions that will probably never be answered. Anger that will never completely subside. Tears that will eventually dry, but will still leave a stain. And who knows if Battello’s will float to the top or rust over like so many other venues have before and will in the future. As a couple, and as hard as it is, let this be a defining moment in the venue’s history- just not in yours.