Dear White Family,

First, I love you.

I get that some of you are having a hard time understanding the uprisings that are taking place all across this country. I hear you lament about the officers who are being injured and the property being damaged.

I am sad that officers are sometimes injured by rocks, bottles, sprains and even weapons. I am sad because they are humans, not because they are officers. You see, officers make a decision to accept danger when they decide to put on the uniform. It's part of their job.

Black people don't put on uniforms--they are in danger every day simply due to their skin. If they offend a white person at work, they are in danger of losing their jobs—and be assured, sometimes it is simply their presence and intelligence that cause offense. If they comply with police, they risk losing their lives. If they just shopping, they are at risk. If they are "model citizens" they are at risk. If they are children asleep in their homes they are at risk. If their car breaks down on the highway they are at risk. There’s an entire group of American citizens who live daily in the trauma of the terror that they could be gunned down at any moment and America will say that it was okay.

I also feel a bit sad about property damage—somebody works their butt off for those things and they are usually trying hard to keep it. Things can be replaced, though. Why are we more impassioned about the destruction of things than we are the families and communities impacted by systemic violence? The government will kill people to protect property—how centered is our moral compass?

If you are more concerned about the officers during the protest than you are about the reason for protest, you have a lot of work to do. If you are more concerned about the property destroyed in the protest than you are the reason for the protest, you have a lot of work to do.

The violence we must be outraged over is that of the system—many systems, yet one. The actions on the street are symptoms, not the problems.

Our white family must use places of privilege and influence to agitate the system. Agitators are on the inside beating the dirt out of policies, practices, people. We need attorneys and judges who refuse to comply with the system. We need police and corrections officers who refuse to comply with the system. We need lawmakers and community leaders who refuse to comply with the system. We need educators and corporate leaders who refuse to comply with the system. We need moms and dads who teach their children how to use their voice to speak up for that which is right. We need preachers who will preach justice, not peace. We need everyone in this fight—all hands on deck!

We need our white family to be so disgusted and outraged by the injustices of the system that we join our black and brown family and fight for our collective freedom.

“We must all learn to live together as brothers or we will all perish together as fools. We are tied together in the single garment of destiny, caught in an inescapable network of mutuality. And whatever affects one directly affects all indirectly. For some strange reason I can never be what I ought to be until you are what you ought to be. This is the way God’s universe is made; this is the way it is structured.” Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.