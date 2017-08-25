These are not the slavery days. You no longer have control of the Black community. So, please stop attempting to control how we protest.

Black people never had it easy in America. The very moment my Black ancestors’ shackled feet touched American soil for the first time in 1619, their existence served as a delicious meal for white supremacy, giving birth to social injustices that would incessantly harm Black people. Even now, the very scourge of many Black identities is racism. That’s why we protest, to decompose a systematically oppressive — sometimes murderous — system.

Although our first amendment’s right grants all Americans with the freedom of speech and protest, many Black activists are still met with ceaseless oppositions, especially if they’re challenging racial inequalities. Further, many Conservative White people feel inclined to dictate how Black activists should protest, which is certainly not their place.

Black Lives Matter, for example, has had numerous peaceful demonstrations; however, very few turned into riots. That did not stop the Conservative media from labeling Black Lives Matter as the new Ku Klux Klan, a terrorist organization, or an assembly of thugs. Here’s the irony, though: these are typically the same people that will get offended if one says, “all white people are racist.” Yet, they have no issue shamelessly generalizing an entire movement based on the actions of very few protesters.

Furthermore, even during those said riots, no Black Lives Matter activist plowed their vehicle into a group of counter-protesters like White supremacist James Alex Fields did. They were not wielding tiki-torches while bellowing racial slurs down the street; and most importantly, they never senselessly murdered anyone.

In addition to absurdly labeling the entire Black Lives Matter movement, Conservatives tell the activists to mirror Dr. Martin Luther King’s brand of activism to be taken seriously. However, Dr. King was not taken seriously until he died; he faced opposition unlike any activist in today’s America, and White supremacists still treated him with contempt, eventually murdering him.

Also, Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech directly corresponds with all Black Lives Matter demands, which is unambiguously fair treatment for all races — namely, Black people.

Dr. King swore to never stop challenging police brutality. He said:

There are those who are asking the devotees of civil rights, "When will you be satisfied?" We can never be satisfied as long as the Negro is the victim of the unspeakable horrors of police brutality.

Bill O’Reilly said, “well-meaning activists do not associate themselves with a group that often commits violent acts and encourages violence through irresponsible rhetoric. Dr. King would not participate in a Black Lives Matter protest.” However, when Dr. King took the podium at APA's Annual Convention in Washington, D.C, in year 1967, he called for an understanding of Urban rioting. “Urban riots must now be recognized as durable social phenomena. They may be deplored, but they are there and should be understood,” Dr. King said. Sorry to burst your bubble, Bill — looks like you should find another token black activist.

More presently, when one thinks of peaceably protesting, it’s hard to not think about Colin Kaepernick. He is a 29-year-old American football quarterback, who is currently a free agent. Kaepernick is the living embodiment of the urban saying, “Damned if you do, damned if you don’t.” During the National Anthem, the quarterback simply kneels, and that incensed many Conservatives.

For instance, Tomi Lahren, the terminated anchorwoman for TheBlaze, was especially critical of Kaepernick’s activism. She called the quarterback a “whiny, indulgent, attention seeking cry baby” after saying that she respects his first amendment right. “But here’s the deal Colin: I got some loved ones overseas fighting for your right to bitch and moan about your perceived oppressed, so show some respect” she said. If that’s what her respecting a person’s first amendment right looks like, can you imagine what her disrespecting it looks like?

She, like Bill O'Reilly, also slammed Black Lives Matter and exalted Dr. King as a peaceful protester. However, when she did a guest appearance on the Trevor Noah Show, Tomi embarrassingly pranced around Trevor’s straightforward question, “What’s the right way to protest?” She, of course, had no direct answer. “If I march on the streets, people say that I’m a thug. If I go out and I protest, people say that it’s a riot. If I bend on one knee… What’s the right way?” he continued. She successfully evaded answering his question with a direct answer.

The first amendment right protects our freedom to protest, Conservative America. Regardless of how upset our peaceful protests or even our non-murderous riots are, we will continue to reinforce and follow the legacy of the Black man you all try so hard to tokenize, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. If you truly want us to stop protesting, let’s join forces to deconstruct a system that your white privilege shields you from; the same system that many White people still profit from.