Death of Chinese Citizen in Yosemite Is Under Investigation; Authorities Do Not Suspect Foul Play

Kevin McBride

(Yicai Global) Aug 17 — The death of a Chinese citizen in northern California’s Yosemite National Park is under investigation, park spokeswoman Jamie Richards said.

Authorities for the time being do not deem the death as suspicious, Richards told state-run Xinhua news agency.

“Whenever there is an injury or fatality [at the park], there is an investigation [to determine the cause],” she said.

Chaocui Wang, 27, who died while visiting the area alone, may have drowned, per information provided by the park. Results of the probe will probably come out next week, Richards said.

Yosemite covers almost 748,000 acres about 195 miles East of San Francisco. It reaches across the western slopes of the Sierra Nevada mountain range.