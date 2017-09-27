Debra Messing Reacts To Megyn Kelly's Cringe-Worthy Gay Comment

Debra Messing said she “regrets” appearing on Megyn Kelly’s new show.

On Monday, Kelly took over hosting duties on “Today” and had Messing, Will McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally on the talk show to promote the “Will & Grace” reboot, which premieres on Thursday.

During their appearance, there was an off-putting interaction between a “Will & Grace” fan and the former Fox News host that rubbed Messing the wrong way.

After the appearance, one of Messing’s fans asked the actress on Instagram why the cast even went on Kelly’s show, calling the move a “fail.”

In response, Messing wrote:

“Honestly I didn’t know it was MK until that morning. The itinerary just said Today Show appearance. Regret going on. Dismayed by her comments.”

The comments Messing is referring to occurred when Kelly invited a “Will & Grace” “super fan” named Russell Turner on stage to meet the cast on Monday.

Turner, like the fictional character Will, is a gay lawyer.

This coincidence prompted Kelly to ask him:

“Is it true that you became a lawyer — and you became gay — because of Will?” she joked.