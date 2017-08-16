Debt Burdened Regardless – So What’s the Point of College?

Co-authored by Sammi Chen, Racial Wealth Divide Initiative Intern

A celebration filled with joy, flashy balloons and popped champagnes, college graduation is a milestone achieved by roughly 2.8 million undergraduates annually in America. The reality for students of color post-graduation, however, illustrates a starkly different story.

This year the national student loan debts have climbed to a crippling $1.4 trillion, and has become the second highest consumer debt category just merely behind mortgage debt. Many students, especially those who are from communities of color and/or low-income communities, are struggling to pay off their overwhelming debt in proportion to the rate they are borrowing in order to alleviate the financial burden of a 4-year degree. Today, nearly 70% of college graduates are leaving school with an average of about $37,000 debt per student, accentuating the notion that borrowing is a necessity for a degree, rather than supplementary.

How will African Americans and students of color alike focus on building their wealth and becoming financially secure after graduation when they are in a deep state of angst and worry about their undergraduate billing statements every month? The simple answer is that they can’t and often don’t.

The most startling fact of this all is that our government and universities are doing very little to address the climbing tuition rates regarding education affordability for students of color from college to graduate school. The Trump administration recently released their “America First” budget projected for the fiscal year of 2018 and indicated plans to eliminate the Federal Supplemental Educational Opportunity Program. This cut increases the amount of debt students owe post-college for those that are unable to afford tuition in the first place. Furthermore, the University of California system, which has nine campuses in California with a growing student population of 252,000, implemented a tuition hike beginning in the 2017-2018 academic year. With over 60% admitted minority freshmen for Fall 2016 and over 40% of students from low-income families, the UC’s proposal impacts these students with a 2.5% increase in tuition, which means tuition will increase by $282 and Student Service Fees by $54. Nonresident undergraduates will also face a more detrimental total increase of $1,668. This increase can be difficult for students who are already juggling with the cost of housing in expensive cities where some UC campuses are located, such as Los Angeles, San Diego and Berkeley, as well as food, textbooks and other needs.

Some may argue that tuition increases help the growing needs of universities in terms of faculty, resources and competitiveness against other institutions. On the other hand, these higher costs in certain universities lead to even higher rates of student borrowing to the point that it promotes an elitist education system that is meant for the privilege who can afford it. For students of color, most notably Black and Latinos/Hispanics, who do pursue a B.A or B.S, they are often not provided the supports required to stay in school and as a result drop out. Among Hispanics ages 25 to 29, only 15% have a B.A, B.S or higher, while 22% of African Americans have one. Despite not completing college, they still consequently end up suffering the burden from leftover student loan debt.

It is hard to be inspired when probabilities are stacked against you as far as affording school, staying in school and even securing a job that values your degree to pay a livable salary upon completion. If we are going to prepare students of color to lead this country, it is now more important than ever to invest in organizations, programs and policies that are making a difference in bridging the racial divide seen in our education system. Whether it is a full-ride scholarship, like the Gates Millennium Scholars that cater to disadvantaged communities of color, or on-campus mentoring programs that support the academic and professional achievements of first-generation-to-college/low-income students such as Stanford University’s Diversity and First-Gen Office for First Generation and Low-Income (FLI) - every ounce of support makes a difference.