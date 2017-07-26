Debunking Smoking Myths

I have some good news and some bad news. The good news is that the number of adult smokers has dropped below 40 million for the first time in 50 years, and there are now more former smokers than current smokers. This corresponds with the record low rate in the United States with just 15.1 percent of the population smoking, the lowest it has been since tracking started in 1965. This could lead to the misconception that smoking is no longer a health problem in the U.S. The fact is, there are still approximately 36 million smokers in the United States and 68 percent of all smokers say they want to quit, and 40 percent will make an attempt to quit this year.

What’s misleading about the yin and yang of this data is the false narrative that quitting smoking is easy. That’s because smoking is a complex addiction with physical, mental and social components, and it can take the average smoker multiple tries before they quit smoking. In fact, only 4 to 7 percent of those who try to quit “cold turkey” are smokefree for up to one year. But people who seek the advice and support of a healthcare provider, including medication and counseling, can double their chances of quitting smoking.

On this year’s World No Tobacco Day, held annually on May 31st, Dr. Albert Rizzo, Senior Medical Advisor to the American Lung Association; Dr. Freda Lewis-Hall, Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President at Pfizer; and Wendell McMillan, a clinical laboratory scientist, Freedom From Smoking facilitator and former smoker, logged on to Facebook Live to bust some of the myths surrounding smoking cessation in the United States and clear the air.

Here are some tips to help those who want to quit smoking:

Fully understand why you want to quit smoking, and keep those reasons handy. As Wendell shared, he was successful in remaining smokefree when he was truly self-motivated to quit for his family and his health.

Talk to your doctor about setting up a plan to quit smoking. Dr. Rizzo had a patient that came to him for help quitting smoking and he was able to help create a unique quit plan that worked for her.

Gather your support system, and involve them in the process. Dr. Lewis-Hall reminded us to lean on our friends and family – they are your cheerleaders and supporters when the going gets tough.

At the American Lung Association, we often hear that it’s “too late” for someone to quit, but that’s another myth that couldn’t be further from the truth. The health benefits of quitting smoking begin within minutes and can be substantial. Just 20 minutes after quitting, your heart rate drops and 12 hours after quitting the carbon monoxide level in your blood drops to normal. One year later, and your risk of heart disease is half that of a current smoker.

Get started by learning more about how to quit smoking and create a quit plan with Quitter’s Circle, a mobile app and social community, designed to help smokers quit through educational, social and financial support. Within a few clicks, smokers can start a quit team with friends and family, personalize a quit plan, and find resources to connect with a healthcare provider. In addition, the American Lung Association has in-person and telephonic support through our Freedom From Smoking program.