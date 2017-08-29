Decentralized Social Network: Controlling “Fake Media”

The 2016 Presidential election illuminated a fact that most would not care to admit is truth: a large amount of news consumption is done strictly through social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter. Social media websites have demonstrated their ability to connect the world on a scale never seen before and spread information quickly. However, the ease of information transfer across social media platforms can be a double-edged sword; during the election we witnessed false news stories, bordering on propaganda pieces distributed on behalf of both candidates. The news stories had a palpable effect, as many polls demonstrated that people actually believed these completely contrived stories. Luckily, the rise of another new technology, the blockchain, has created a bevy of solutions to combat the rise of these false narratives that have spread all over social media.

One of the companies on the forefront of this movement is onG.social. onG.social is the first social dashboard to incentivize community members with cryptocurrency rewards, allowing anyone to streamline social media while maximizing speed of ROI. The dashboard allows users to connect, create, consume and distribute information to centralized "status quo" social networks and decentralized social networks, creating a bridge to both. This provides users with simplicity and overall control of their digital identities.

So how does this all work below the surface?

Game theory. The system design is focused on achieving a perfect Bayesian Equilibrium. Using a metric denoted as a “Gravity Score”, the platform will assess validity of a post. Users and content with consistently high negative Gravity Scores will be labeled as “trolls”. Users of the website will be able to filter individuals based on their gravity scores to see a social media news feed that has strictly verified stories.

Now, onG is leveraging the decentralization of cryptocurrency to create an even better platform. Using cryptocurrency, the platform can now more effectively incentivize truth. onG is in the process of an initial coin offering at the moment where the tokens issued give users the ability to fuel truth into the onG platform.

The power that social media has over the quick transfer of information in the current 24/7 news cycle presents a serious issue that has to be addressed. The consequences are too large now, as we saw with how heavily the election was bombarded with unverified or blatantly false stories. The fusion of cryptocurrency and social media could be a beautiful match if companies like onG.social are able to create a “troll free” zone of incentivized truth.