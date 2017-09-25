Decisions Can Be Challenging

My husband and I are at the point in our lives where we are faced with some delicate choices and challenges. It is not exactly about retirement because we have outstanding financial responsibilities and plenty of energy. It is more about simplification and re-purposing, if I may tag onto the current lingo.

We often spend precious time together going over goals, dreams, desires and how we fit into them physically, emotionally, spiritually, and of course, financially.

One of the changes we are seriously considering is moving from our home of almost 30 years. We are both emotionally charged in our way over this so I will speak for myself.

I am a quintessential nester and have placed a lot of energy in our home in all ways, spiritually being the most profound.

I have my perceived identity tangled up in our home. You know, all of our ups and downs and memories of the kids growing up and all that. And to deepen my attachment to our home we now have a grandchild.

It still makes the most sense to sell our home and consolidate our finances and energy to manage to be financially resilient. We think this way we can be free to pursue our dreams of a vibrantly healthy family and be accountable to our desire to be of service to our mutual heartache.

That heartache guides us to be of service to a purpose beyond us and raising a family. We have done that. Our kids are adults i

That heartache is summed up as environmental destruction, and no, we have no desire to "Save the world" just to "Do our part" for the sake of the future generations and ourselves.

Hence, our calling to simplify our lives. We are called to cull the stuff that we have accumulated over the years. The projects we will get to someday, pictures, the tools, clothes, and furniture. It is all good stuff with memories and stories attached. My state of inertia is twofold; inertia at rest; NO don't change and inertia in motion; I'm too far along to change AKA why a good thing spoil?

Sometimes my reasoning sounds like blah, blah, blah. Other times like logical celestial wisdom. Either way, my reasoning is harbored in self-importance rather than trust. It assumes my happiness and well-being are part and parcel of the status quo.

Do I choose to dwell in fear of "What if I'm wrong to sell our home of thirty years?" Or, do I decide to dwell in the possibility that "This could be the best thing that ever happened to me?"

I just answered my question. I have had enough change, loss and accompanying grief to know it will all be ok. It is challenging nonetheless.

I'm going outside now for a walk.

