Declan McKenna: “This is not the best album I’ll ever make”

His debut album What Do You Think About The Car? has just been released, but English singer-songwriter Declan McKenna is already thinking about what he’ll do next. The 18-year-old McKenna has made waves with his socially poignant songs like Brazil and Paracetamol, but also firmly believes that his best work is still in front of him. “It’s important to remember this will not be the best album I’ll ever make, it’s all about progression and moving forward. I’m super happy with it, but I want to keep creating an make another one, and another one, just keep being creative.”