Deep Fried Cheesy Ramen Hot Pockets Are The College Food Mashup You’ve Been Dreaming Of

09/26/2017 08:04 pm ET

The Pho King Awesome Truck is one of Southern California’s most recognizable Asian-inspired food trucks, thanks to their delicious original creations like Spamusushi and Spicy Asian Tacos.  

Thanks to a partnership with Hansen’s Natural Soda, Pho King Awesome is getting ready to show off its cheesy side with a deep fried cheesy ramen patty you can only find for a limited time.

On October 7, Pho King Awesome Truck will be one of the many vendors at Fresh Coat Mural Festival in DTLA's Arts District, serving up their limited-time item, which is a deep fried cheesy ramen patty, mixed with diced ham, Gouda and brie cheese.

Served with a crispy outer shell, Pho King Awesome’s ramen-based creation is  intensely creamy, and the perfect snack for any cheese-lover.

The Pho King Awesome Truck will also be serving up their deep fried cheesy ramen patty on October 14 at FOODBEAST’s OOZEFEST 3 event.

However, that’s not all. The deep fried cheesy ramen patty is taken to another level, as it is served on a bed of creamy cheese sauce made of feta, parmesan, cheddar cheese, sliced cherry tomatoes, Chiffonade basil, and – of course – crispy bacon bits for extra flavor and texture.

Be sure to come check out Fresh Coat Mural Festival October 7 in Downtown LA, or swing by FOODBEAST’s 3rd annual OOZEFEST on October 14.

Photos by Evan Lancaster 

By Evan Lancaster

A journalist focusing on news and anything that's trending. Insists that cherry flavoring makes any soft drink better. Follow him on Twitter or Instagram at @ThatsThatFuego.

