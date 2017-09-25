Deepak Chopra: Your Thoughts Create Your Successes & Failures

What if you could create wealth and happiness simply by using the power of your mind?

That's how Deepak Chopra, a leading figure in alternative medicine said he created his estimated $80 million empire.

Chopra, famous for teaching household names such as Madonna, Oprah and Michael Jackson how to meditate, admits those relationships helped grow his business to some extent, but says he never actually cared about success.

In an interview with C-Suite Insights Host Nicole Sawyer, Chopra said the secret to his good fortune is to “detach yourself from the outcome; pursue excellence and ignore success.”

To be truly happy and successful in your life, Chopra’s advice is to “find your passion, your purpose, your strength and your unique talent.”

“You should express them with deep authenticity. There’s a need for everything that you have to give,” he said.

“You should be dependent on both criticism and flattery. Feel beneath no one, be fearless, tell a good story and make sure your story is authentic and that you are living it as well,” Chopra added.

In Chopra’s 85th book “You Are the Universe : Discovering Your Cosmic Self and Why It Matters,” he teamed up with quantum physicist Menas Kafatos in an effort to understand ultimate reality. The book combines scientific study and spiritually to answer questions about how our human lives began and explores topics such as: what is the universe made of, where did time come from and most importantly, how do we experience the universe through our consciousness?

For some people who go through life blaming their problems on others, Chopra explains we actually all have the power to create our own reality through our thoughts.

“Every experience of the universe is filtered thought. There is no picture of the world, there is only different ways of looking at it and they are influenced by the conditioned mind, you have to go beyond the mind in order to understand reality.” he said.

Chopra believes if human beings could recognize we co-create our universe through thought, we could create a more peaceful, happier and sustainable world.