POLITICS
09/04/2017 04:47 am ET

Defiant Dreamers Call Out Trump: 'We Are Making America Great'

Immigrants remind the president of their role in the nation's success.

By Rebecca Shapiro , Ed Mazza

The futures of 800,000 young undocumented immigrants remain uncertain as President Donald Trump reportedly prepares to reverse an Obama-era program that protects them from deportation. 

As reports spread detailing Trump’s plan to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, undocumented young people brought to the U.S. as children, who are also known as Dreamers, responded to the president on Twitter:

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERIES
How Donald Trump Talks About Undocumented Immigrants
Suggest a correction
Rebecca Shapiro Senior Editor, HuffPost
Ed Mazza Overnight Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Donald Trump U.S. News United States Daca Dreamer
Defiant Dreamers Call Out Trump: 'We Are Making America Great'

CONVERSATIONS