Defiant Dreamers Call Out Trump: 'We Are Making America Great'

The futures of 800,000 young undocumented immigrants remain uncertain as President Donald Trump reportedly prepares to reverse an Obama-era program that protects them from deportation.
As reports spread detailing Trump’s plan to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, undocumented young people brought to the U.S. as children, who are also known as Dreamers, responded to the president on Twitter:
