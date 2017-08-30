Del Taco Queso Blanco Is The Chain's Latest Game Changing Item

Del Taco has been one of the leading innovators in fast food for decades, continuously dropping unique menu items perfect for late nights or early mornings. The chain is about to change the game again with their new, premium Del Taco Queso Blanco and Queso Crunch Taco, both hitting stores on August 31.

As the restaurant bids adieu to nacho cheese from the menu, fans will now have a chance to add premium Del Taco Queso Blanco – a creamy dipping sauce made with real cheese, real milk, and jalapeños – as a go-to side for meal customization.

However, that’s not the only new addition to the menu, as Del Taco is also introducing a new line of exciting and crave-able Queso Blanco menu items, that Barry Westrum, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer, anticipates will surely become fan favorites.

“Queso Blanco represents Del Taco’s continued innovation within the premium ingredient space, a strategy that has led to strong results for the brand,” Westrum said. “Queso Blanco will replace Del Taco’s nacho cheese, a step that aligns with Del Taco’s guest promise to serve quality and flavorful menu items at an unbeatable value.”

They're starting strong with the Queso Crunch Taco, which is the “Del” Taco kicked up to another level of deliciousness – picture a crunchy taco shell layered with seasoned beef, crisp lettuce, hand-grated cheddar cheese, and fresh diced tomatoes wrapped in a warm flour tortilla with a layer of creamy Queso Blanco in between.

With that said, Del Taco’s riding the Queso Blanco wave even further, with Queso Loaded Nachos, the Queso Bean Burrito, and their famous Crinkle Cut Queso Fries that will be served at Del Taco’s more than 550 locations nationwide.

Head into your nearest location to try this cheesy goodness ASAP!

Photos by Peter Pham

By Evan Lancaster