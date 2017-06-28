Yes – you CAN resist a junk food craving while at work, at night watching TV, or anytime.

According to research presented at an annual meeting of the Society for Personality and Social Psychology, the best way to bust a craving is just tell yourself you can have it! LATER.

Researchers gave high school students a bag of chips. They had a choice. They could eat as many as they wanted now, not eat any at all, or they could save some for later. Researchers found students who deprived themselves ate the most while students who saved them for later ate the least.

Moral of the story: Delay, Don’t Deprive.

If there’s something you crave, don’t tell yourself you can’t have it. Instead, promise yourself you’ll wait it out awhile, and if you truly want it later, it will be yours.

So, say you have a late-night craving for leftover pizza – tell yourself that you can have it for breakfast with eggs or for lunch w/ greens. Check in with yourself at the appointed time, and if the craving hasn’t subsided, eat it and enjoy it.

By understanding that you are not ultimately depriving yourself of this food (just delaying it), you become satisfied with the mental agreement and the craving subsides.

**BONUS** Craving Buster #1

When you’re “thisclose” to giving in to a food craving, distract yo’self. Step away from the snacks & create a diversion. Research shows that if you get busy with non-food tasks, your cravings decrease and you’re more likely to make healthier food choices. Simple tasks like sipping peppermint tea, painting your nails or brushing your teeth will create a diversion & turn snacking into an afterthought.

**BONUS** Craving Buster #2

So you’ve got a case of the munchies.

TAP your forehead. What? Read more about tapping >>HERE<<

**BONUS** Craving Buster #3