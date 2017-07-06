NYPD Suspends Officer Who Encouraged Niece To Say 'N-Word'

NYPD officer Delinda Giraldo has been suspended without pay after a video came to light showing her encouraging her then 2-year-old niece to use the “N-word.”

She has also been ordered to take a drug test, according to the New York Daily News.

The video is one of five featuring Giraldo. The clip above shows her pushing the toddler to repeatedly say the racial slur.

“She said ‘n*****r’” Giraldo said. “Say it again. Say it again.”

In a second video, Giraldo, an Air Force veteran, claims that it’s OK to use racial slurs like the “N-word” or “s***c” if you from the hood.

Giraldo, who is Colombian, added: “You should know that that s**c is not derogatory.”

Clips from both videos can be seen above.

The New York Daily News is reporting the videos were taken in 2014, but Girardo’s lawyer, Eric Sanders, said they date back 10 years ago, long before she joined the force.

“She’s not denying she’s a part of those videos,” Sanders said. “The bottom line is, ‘Who cares?’”

Previously, she has filed two assault complaints with NYPD internal affairs.

Before the suspension, Giraldo was on modified duty monitoring security cameras in Queens because of a nasty legal battle she’s in with ex-boyfriend and fellow officer, Michael Martinez.

Giraldo told the department’s internal affairs back in April that Martinez choked her on at least two occasions: In December, 2015 and June, 2016. Meanwhile, Martinez claims that she had made several bogus domestic violence claims against him. The couple filed cross complaints for assault in Orange County, New York, in October 2016.

The case against Giraldo was dismissed, but Martinez’s case is pending, according to the Daily News.

Sanders emphasized that the videos were taken when his client was 19 and alleged that the were stolen by Martinez, who threatened to release them if Giraldo left him.