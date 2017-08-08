Deliver a Kick-ass Presentation Part III - Overcome top 3 challenges in presentations

by Coach Gabriela Müller Mendoza - catalyst, speaker, coach, trainer based in Switzerland, active world-wide. 2017.

Ta dah! … the third and final part of delivering a KICK ASS Presentation is here.

Want to be prepared to overcome the top most common challenges as speaker/presenter? Great, this is for you!

In over 15 years of working as presentation skills coach and trainer I’ve built my expertise by learning from the best, and also by making many mistakes, taking the lesson from each and moving on, improving every time. Today’s TIP will cover some of the most important challenges I coach people on – from young leaders who are nervous delivering their first presentation, to experienced CEOs, leaders and even politicians.

Challenge 1: Houston, we have a problem! Technology nightmares. Imagine that your presentation starts in a few minutes. You arrive at the venue and your nightmare has just started. The projector won't work with your laptop. Your computer needs a special adapter to connect, there’s no internet connection available, no technical support staff, or no microphone available… the list goes on. The slides you spent hours preparing are useless. Bummer!

If technology fails in your presentations, Coach Gabriela Mueller’s tips can help

Solutions: You can avoid a situation like this by taking time to familiarize yourself with the venue and available equipment at least once before your presentation. Many elements that seriously jeopardize your presentation will be situations beyond your control, though this doesn't mean that you have to be helpless. Identify risks and have a PLAN B, full of other simple and creative alternatives for each crucial factor - ideas such as sketches/flipcharts, colorful pens/creative notes/post-its. I recommend www.neuland.ch which can give you options and ideas. A simple outline of a well-prepared list of topics, keywords on your notes, and a simple icebreaker are all helpful. Always aim at starting with a positive energy/attitude. Although technology won’t play nicely at times, make sure your audience sees a well-prepared, solid speaker who’s in control and knows how to drive the agenda. I had to overcome this one once; I was on a idyllic island in Oceania, it was after a heavy storm, when no power, no air-conditioning, of course no fancy visuals were available. Though I was prepared like a rocket, I had a Plans B and C in place. This involved lots of teamwork, utilising corners in the facility, think tank sessions and making myself independent from technology or even power. Preparation beats challenges.

Challenge 2. The “mañana- mañana effect”. Time’s up! Bad time management. Many speakers spend more than 30% of their allocated time on their introduction, welcome message or even apologies at the start of a presentation. They quickly run out of time and hence try to squeeze the most important points into the last 40 seconds. This leaves listeners wondering what exactly the main message of the speech was. The fluffy nothings in the beginning? The boring intermezzo? Or the quick, frantic, last-minute message?

Solutions: practice with a timer. You could either have a person in the audience playing “time keeper” and request a 3-5 minute indication before you run out of time, or use the timer on your phone. Most pointers also have a timer feature which vibrates in your pocket when it’s time to wrap up!

Another idea is to have at least two versions of your speech ready to deliver. For example have a 30-minute version and a 10-minute version in case you need it. For this to happen, it’s not necessary to change your slides, only the level of context/detail that go with them. Have clarity about the main take-away which you want your audience to get from your speech. Highlight these main points so that you can quickly wrap up your talk without giving the impression you are ending your presentation abruptly.

I also recommend reconfirming your speaking time. A polite and reassuring idea is to re-check your speaking time with your host or the event planner before you start. Monitor your time during the presentation - a quick, discrete look at your watch and notes at a certain check-point will help you stay calm and organized.

Challenge 3. ZZZZZZzzzzzzz- an Audience totally disengaged. When my coaches ask me: Gabriela why audiences fall asleep and how to prevent it? I tell them: State the WHY-factor first. Make sure you state why they should listen to you in the first 30 seconds and make a compelling argument that you’ll add value. That alone will eliminate a lot of this challenge. Though let’s be realistic, our audience members have shorter attention spans than ever before. Research shows that on average, it can take as little as a few seconds to divert attention, so they’ll be tempted to check their email, text, have side-talks.

If your audience is distracted or sleepy in your presnetations, Gabriela’s tips can help! coach Gabriela Mueller Coach Speaker

Solutions: Avoid presenting at a pace that is too slow, that dives too deeply into details or delivers monotonous data (including your voice pattern). If you do any of this, you can be sure their attention will be diverted. Period. We, as presenters, must do all we can to earn the attention of our audience and to keep it. Present with passion and energy. Make authentic eye contact with your audience. Use the power of pauses, storytelling, attention-catchers every 15-20 minutes (change activity, topic, or ask a pertinent question, make them stand up and work in pairs/teams) use effective audio visuals. Lastly, make sure you schedule enough bio-breaks and that your audience has the chance to take a sip of water. Dehydration causes loss of attention after a while.

Theodore Roosevelt said it well “People don't care how much you know, until they know how much you care”. Impact your audience, demonstrate warmth before communicating competence or attempting to influence the audience. You can communicate your credibility and your message once you have connected with the audience, showing you care.

Go and deliver a Kick-Ass Presentation and let me know about it. Send me comments or questions to @gabrielamueller on Twitter or check out my programs at www.gabrielamueller.com