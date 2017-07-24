Delta Air Lines’ New Video Takes on the Subsidized Gulf Airlines

Delta recently fired a new salvo in the trade dispute around the three massively and illegally subsidized state-owned airlines from Qatar and the UAE, releasing a powerful video that succinctly and thoroughly explains the issue. Entitled “Our Future. Our Fight,” the 15-minute film is aimed primarily at Delta’s 80,000 employees, to explain the Gulf carrier threat and urge them to press the Trump administration and other elected officials to take action to stop trade cheating (there’s also a 2-minute short version).

About a century ago, two new technologies began to transform the world, and it was fascinating to see the interplay of the motion picture and the passenger airplane. As always, film makes the story more compelling – I’ve been writing about this issue for months now, and the video shows just how dire the threat is. In sum, the three Gulf airlines, Emirates, Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways, have used wheelbarrows of government cash – more than $50 billion in proven subsidies and other unfair benefits since 2004 – to build the world’s fastest-growing carriers, without regard for profit or the marketplace realities that drive real airlines. The subsidies enable the Gulf carriers to dump seats on routes worldwide, pricing below realistic levels to draw passengers from their rule-abiding competitors. This business model violates the “Open Skies” aviation agreements between the U.S. and both the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. Worse, it threatens the viability of U.S. companies, their employees and the cities they serve.

Because I had a couple of short soundbites in the film, Delta invited me to the employee premiere in Atlanta in late June. A standing-room-only crowd of more than 1,500 filled the main hall of the Delta Flight Museum to watch the video, hear remarks from Delta CEO Ed Bastian and Chief Legal Officer Peter Carter, and listen to them answer employee questions. As I took my chair, I was reminded of many times in my 30-year airline career when I attended similar meetings of companies under siege. The Delta people were fired up. This was a company with a long tradition of employees stepping up to help; indeed, we were seated under the wing of “The Spirit of Delta,” a Boeing 767 that employees, retirees, and friends bought for the carrier in 1982, when the company was struggling during the early years of deregulation. Judging by the crowd reaction, Washington will be hearing from Delta.

The movie told the story crisply and well, using a combination of Delta executives, employees from across the country, and industry experts. In addition to framing the overall issue, the video highlighted a number of salient points:

Clear explanation of the language in the Open Skies agreements that the Gulf airlines are violating; those carriers and their apologists claim the language is ambiguous, but it could not be more straightforward.

The reality that the severity of the damage will be much more acute in the future, given the massive numbers of large aircraft the Gulf airlines have on order (see screenshot below) – “Our Future. Our Fight” says it all.

Parallels to U.S. industries deeply harmed by subsidized foreign competition, like steel and shipbuilding.

The global scope of pain: the Gulf threat is harming airlines in Europe (such as Air France, KLM, and Lufthansa), Asia (Cathay Pacific and Singapore), and elsewhere.

The bright exception to our north: Canada, which has long relied on foreign trade for much of its prosperity, stood up to the Gulf carriers’ market-skewing behavior, restricting their access to the Canadian market.

The Gulf carriers’ paid pals in Washington, like the U.S. Travel Association, keep wishing and hoping that the U.S. airlines will just quietly back down. The new Delta movie is the latest evidence that the employees of Delta, American, and United are not folding the tent anytime soon. As former U.S. Trade Representative Charlene Barshefsky says in the video, “President Trump came into office saying he was going to enforce our trade agreements, in a vigorous way . . . this is the test case.”