Delta Stands Up to Ann Coulter, Becomes A Hero On Social Media

Delta Air Lines is drawing rave reviews on social media for something it did while on the ground.

The airline took to Twitter on Sunday to defend itself after being bashed by Ann Coulter for allegedly giving her “carefully chosen” seat to another passenger.

Along with attacking the airline, the conservative commentator also posted pictures of the passenger she said got her seat.

Delta replied:

@AnnCoulter We're sorry you did not receive the preferred seat you paid for and will refund your $30. (cont.) — Delta (@Delta) July 16, 2017

@AnnCoulter Additionally, your insults about our other customers and employees are unacceptable and unnecessary. — Delta (@Delta) July 16, 2017

While airlines are usually on the wrong end of the ire of social media, Delta’s reply drew plenty of praise, such as this tweet:

This is amazing. Thank you @delta. — John Damico (@JohnJewelryGuy) July 17, 2017

Delta answered:

Aww shucks, we're feeling the love! *ASY — Delta (@Delta) July 17, 2017

Coulter, however wasn’t very happy with the reply. She wrote:

If @Delta employees were not so HONORABLE & TRUSTWORTHY, I would have said this is an outright lie. Facts are not "insults." https://t.co/w3fpEmu3z8 — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 17, 2017

But I love @Delta declaring my tweets unacceptable. @Delta now dictating acceptable conduct off the plane. NOT fascist at all. #Resist https://t.co/w3fpEmu3z8 — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 17, 2017

CNBC reported that Coulter had initially booked a window seat, which she changed to an aisle seat within 24 hours of departure. The network said Delta moved her back to a window seat in the same row to accommodate other passengers and after “some confusion over seating assignments.”

Coulter then took to social media to attack the airline, its workers, its union and even the wifi.

The airline’s response to the tirade drew plenty of praise:

Congrats, @AnnCoulter, you've done the impossible. People are actually defending an airline. — Elad Nehorai (@PopChassid) July 16, 2017

I'm a @united Million Miler, but this response alone makes me consider Delta. #nohate — Zena Burns (@zenaburns) July 16, 2017

Very happy to be flying Delta tomorrow. — rstevens ☕️ (@rstevens) July 16, 2017

The only thing she has accomplished here is making sure more people fly Delta whenever possible. — Stephanie McCown (@Lunges_n_Lashes) July 17, 2017