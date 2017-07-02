Luxury travel to Dubai is best capped off with deluxe dining in Dubai.

Located on the southeast coast of the Persian Gulf, Dubai is the capital of the Emirate of Dubai.

The inaugural Dubai Food Festival was held February & March in 2014 and was aimed at enhancing and celebrating Dubai's position as the gastronomic leader in the region.

Drenched with top-echelon eateries, these three luxury dining spots cement Dubai's spot as a leader in gourmet dining.

Al Grissino Restaurant and Lounge

Al Crissino has the rustic charm of Southern Europe while situated in Dubai's International Financial Center. The restaurant and lounge offset the hustle of the Business District as it provides ambiance, elegance, and indulgence. A new heaven for the city, the unique flavors, creative cuisine and tk surroundings reflect the ideal of Milan's luxury and vibe.

Carnival by Tresind

A celebration of Indian food where it comes of age and leaps into the post-modern age. Living up to its name, ‘Carnival' is a gala, a fiesta and a tk of fun and food which forces the boundaries of fine dining to evolve into a magical, nostalgic culinary experience. From the moment diners walk in, there's magic in the air resonating with food theatrics and playful wizard.

Feast

Taste buds are tantalized with flavors at Feast inside Sheraton Grand Hotel Dubai.

The kitchen blends the best in international cuisine from the Western, Middle Eastern, Indian, Chinese and East Asian environs. Choose from a well-varied menu based on personal taste — it is a feast, just save room for dessert.

Known for its nightlife, Dubai was described by the New York Times as "the sort of metropolis where you may run into Lebron James at the Buddha Bar or fall across Naomi Campbell marking her birthday.

With a luxury trip planned by Eat Drink Stay Dubai, you can be seen there as well