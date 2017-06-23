DeMario Jackson Reportedly Ditching 'Bachelor In Paradise' After Scandal

2017 hasn’t been reality TV star DeMario Jackson’s year.

In the span of a single month, he was exposed as a liar on national television, found himself at the center of a scandal that shut down production of “Bachelor in Paradise,” and inadvertently jumpstarted a conversation about consent and reality TV.

Now, he’s reportedly not returning as a contestant on the dating show, multiple outlets report, after an investigation led by Warner Bros. concluded there was no misconduct during filming. Jackson was reportedly invited back to “Paradise,” but declined the offer.

He believes “it’s not a good idea” to join the rest of the cast in Mexico for the upcoming fourth season of “Bachelor in Paradise,” according to a CNN source.

Jackson has also apparently entered therapy for his anxiety in the wake of the scandal, TMZ reports, and has no plans to return to reality TV anytime soon.

His search for love took a unexpected turn in June when a producer reportedly filed a complaint about a possible sexual assault, involving the 30-year-old and fellow contestant Corinne Olympios. In the days following the incident, both have released conflicting statements about the night in question.

While the official investigation into allegations of misconduct found no evidence of wrongdoing on Jackson’s part, Olympios and her team are committed to pursuing their own investigation into the matter.