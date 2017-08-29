dementia and the family

I went to visit my Nonna yesterday for the first time in a while- a few months maybe. I had been really busy and was prioritizing a lot of other things to do with my time aside from making the trek out to Bensonhurst, Brooklyn to see her. I had lived in Harlem most recently and that was a 90 minute trip each way, and now I’m back on Staten Island, and without a car it was about the same amount of time to get there. But, somehow, being in the Divine Author State (see previous entry) made me realize that my ancestors are with me, watching me, walking with me, and they whispered to me to go to and see her. I’ve always been having a hard time- lots of “peaks and valleys” as my mom puts it, and I knew that I would feel good spending time with my Nonna, who even though she has dementia, makes me laugh often with the ways that she instigates my sometimes difficult relationship with my father, by encouraging me to talk to him more. But of course, since she has dementia, she doesn’t give advice or ask questions a single time, they come in on a loop, so that every few minutes it’s the same question that she asked before.

I know that my relationship with him is a hard one, and that we butt heads a lot and don’t get along, and even though my Nonna is mostly gone mentally, when she is with me in the moment she can read my facial expressions and feel the difficulty that I face with him. But she still makes jokes and is really quite hilarious. It literally warms my heart to be with her. She kept on asking sweetly, “Why you comah hea? To see No-nna? You came-uh for see-uh Nonna?” And I often I would just wave and say I came to say hello. Maybe the 4th time she asked me that she asked me if I thought to come see her enough before she “droppah dead.” Before that she told me she wanted to drink a bottle of “poi-zonnuh” (poison). I thought that was funny too.

My Nonna’s home health aide is a woman from Barbados whose English is almost as hard to understand as my Nonna’s. It took me a minute to understand that she doesn’t use the word “her”, only “she.” So as she’s talking in her thick Barbadian accent, she’s saying things like “Your grandma don’t know where she lef’ she glass’”, meaning that my Nonna didn’t know where she left her glasses. Once I cracked that code, it became easier to understand what she said more. And I found out from Dee, that’s her name, that my Aunt T had been there just a few minutes before me, but left because my grandmother was getting worked up in her presence, which probably explains the open fruit cup that had been spilled all over the floor on the other side of the room. I imagined that my Nonna through it at my Aunt as a result of some argument or instigating that my aunt had done. I assumed that for a while, until Dee told me that that wasn’t the case at all this time, and that my Aunt and Dee were just talking and my Nonna was so paranoid that they were talking about her that she got frustrated and started cursing and insulting, unable to calm herself down in the presence of my aunt. These feelings (which I don’t quite understand fully) are part of the fuel that motivates my Nonna to call her 4 daughters (my mother and 3 aunts) her “4 bitches,” when talking to people sometimes.

I imagined my Aunt Teresa leaving my Nonna’s house upset, but not visibly showing it to anyone, maybe laughing it off even, but I could imagine the hurt that having a mother with this illness could cause on a woman who doesn’t have any children of her own and a small, conflict-ridden family. There are a lot of arguments that go on, and a lot of built up resentments. Years have gone between sisters without talking. Divisions and exclusions on holidays have weighed on the family for years, in addition to my own conflicts with my cousin, that I have been unable to solve: partially because I don’t know how, and partially because I don’t know the point, and partially because I haven’t been supported in strengthening my relationships with this side of my family.

With all these fights and arguments and general dysfunction, can you imagine my surprise when I found out that the 4 sisters want to take a trip to Italy together next summer? To my grandmother’s town? My mother was not so keen on the idea, maybe because she always saw herself as the black sheep, but I, I guess, am encouraging her to go with her sisters. I’m praying that the magic of the town will help them feel the love for each other that has been obscured under so many years of difficulties- deaths, relationships beginning and ending, my grandmother’s diminishing mental capacity. I think that what they are trying to get back is part of what my Nonna can no longer provide for them because of her illness- a sense of home, a mother’s love, perhaps. My cousin Lisa says that my aunts and mother are absolutely crazy for planning this 2 week trip, and by all conventional thought patterns, I think Lisa is absolutely right. But I think that there is a magic of being in the homeland with each other, on vacation, seeing family that they haven’t seen in so many years, and having a chance to touch the flesh of family in a close embrace, that can actually heal the soul.

The conflicts that arise in family are the ones that are closest to us and if we can resolve them then we can resolve so much within ourselves. I think this trip is an opportunity for them to do that. I also think that I need to plan a trip with my dad and spend a few days with just him and me so that we can work through our stuff together. Or maybe we just need to work on our stuff. But I don’t think that these decisions to elope with conflicted family members are easy. in fact, I think elements of this trip are going to be really difficult and tear the band-aids off of old wounds, but I think the wounds need some fresh air and sunshine so that they can heal.

The world is changing so quickly and life is fleeting. All we have is each other until we don’t anymore. So hold on and get moving, life is too short to regret, to fear, to stay hidden away from what we want. Maybe my Nonna “doesn’t got nuttin gon’ up she head” like Dee says, when I was asking my Nonna about where she thinks people go after death, but she does have feelings, and, maybe resolving the conflicts in the family will help heal maybe not her mind, but her spirit.

Love