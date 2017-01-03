Demi Lovato Has Blessed The Social Media Dance Challenge In Her Name

Nothing wrong with being confident in your dance moves.
In late 2016, young rapper Kandi Reign came out with a song and accompanying dance inspired by Demi Lovato and her bold onstage presence called “I Feel Like Demi Lovato.” The rapper then prompted her followers to recreate the dance on their own.
Early Tuesday, the “Body Say” singer took a moment to bless the so-called #DemiLovatoChallenge over Twitter.
Does that mean we’ll be seeing the real Demi Lovato take on the Demi Lovato Challenge sometime soon?
While we wait for an answer, Kandi has been posting clips of others doing the dance to her Instagram page.
Check out a compilation, including Kandi’s original, below.
