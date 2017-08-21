Demi Lovato Sings 'Bodak Yellow' Like A True Cardi B Fan

Demi Lovato is a huge Cardi B fan.
The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer stopped by “Elvis Duran and the Morning Show” on Thursday and revealed how much she adored the Trinidadian-Dominican rapper and her single, “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves),” which is currently sitting at No. 3 on Billboard’s Hot 100.
During Lovato’s appearance on the radio show, Duran said he wanted her to listen to a song that he thought they both liked. ”[It’s] my favorite song, you tell me if this is yours,” he said.
As soon as she heard the song, Lovato freaked out and said she loved it. The singer sang along several verses before stopping to say, “I could go on, you don’t understand, I love Cardi B.”
Lovato showed the artist some love on social media, too, with a photo of her blowing a kiss at the rapper’s Fader magazine summer cover. On Saturday, Cardi B posted a screenshot of the shoutout and responded to Lovato.
“I love you more @ddlovato,” she wrote on Instagram. “I love you before you know [sic] I existed 😩😩😩😩.”
Watch Lovato sing “Bodak Yellow” in the video above.
