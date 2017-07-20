LATINO VOICES
Demi Lovato Throws A Star-Studded Pool Party For 'Sorry Not Sorry' Video

Paris Hilton, Wiz Khalifa, and Jamie Foxx are not apologizing for these cameos.

By Carolina Moreno

Demi Lovato knows just how to keep herself and her closest friends cool for the summer.

The singer threw an extravagant pool party in Los Angeles recently, which she made the set of her new music video. The “Sorry Not Sorry” video, released on Wednesday, has some major star power with appearances from Wiz Khalifa, Paris Hilton and Jamie Foxx.

“We wanted to keep it light and fun, so we wanted to have a house party,” Lovato said in a behind-the-scenes video. “I’ve thrown house parties before where random people have shown up, and we want to include that in this video so we have some pretty cool cameos.” 

Lovato and her "pretty cool" cameos. 

The video for the single had accrued more than 7 million views by Thursday morning and held the No. 2 trending spot on YouTube.  

Lovato dropped the summer track on July 11 and dedicated the single to her haters.

″‘Sorry Not Sorry’ is a song to the haters that is basically saying, ‘You know what? I’m good now. And sorry I’m not sorry that you may not be loving where your life is at the moment,’” Lovato told Amazon Music. “A lot of people hear the song and they think it’s about an ex-boyfriend or something like that, but it’s actually just a song about the haters.”

