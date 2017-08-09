Demi Moore isn’t one for blending in ― especially at the Tuesday red carpet premiere for Robert Pattinson’s movie “Good Time.”

Though Moore doesn’t star in the new film, she ensured all eyes were on her at the New York event in a patterned, floor-length dress with long chandelier earrings.

She wore her long dark hair straight, perfectly completing her boho vibe:

Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images Her dress even has pockets!

CJ Rivera via Getty Images Gorgeous.

Moore has rocked a variety of wildly patterned and colorful outfits on the red carpet lately.

At the premiere of her movie “Blind” in June, the actress wore a gorgeous, floral suit with yet another pair of blue heels.

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images That clutch clashes in a fun way.

And just a few weeks earlier, the actress rocked a teal, red and yellow dress with a Grecian-like bodice at the New York premiere of “Rough Night.”

ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images Those fans look ... enthused.