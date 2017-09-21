DEMOCRACY PROPOSED: AMENDMENT TO ARTICLE II SECTION 1 UNITED STATES CONSTITUTION

While I call this an amendment, it rather more of a clarification on the moral principles that guided our predecessors to write such a great document. If they knew how their words were being twisted they would be the rebel alliance. These people tried to think of every avenue possible to make sure that power and money did not take precedence or rule over the place that the power was derive from. The people. "We the People" want big corporations to have a bigger say than us because they know more than us. I can give my candidate $40 bucks! Is this truly something that is being aligned with freedom taken away? From who? J.P. Morgan who destroyed Europe with TWO world wars (Mnuchin is working his damnedest on the next one) and loaned money to Germany so they could make more ammunition (they were out) to kill their neighbors who would have won sooner? How many lives would have been saved if a United States Bank didn't give money to Nazi's because they were about to lose the war? Well, Trump is a bank, Mnuchin is a bank and they are betting on Putin (another Billion dollar bank) to help level Europe so they can invest in it again

Banks (Mnuchin), hedge-fund managers, real-estate developers (Trump), oil pipeline re-builders (Putin) have been and I believe aim to again treat Europe like an Etch-a-Sketch. Draw it, shake it and then start over. The problem: the propping up of white supremacy and the racism and violence that comes with it is the Etch-a-Sketch I believe Trump and Putin are working together on. Russia has the highest percentage of population on social media at any given moment. They are not all hackers, of course, however they have this thing called "Putin Fever" orchestrated by the Kremlin I'm sure. "Merchandising, Merchandising, Merchandising!" Of note, Trump is failing compared to Putin's merch. I get Trump's newsletter (I get everyone's to see what they are telling their peeps) and the last few hats and mugs didn't say Trump or MAGA on them. Just mentioning the Presidential office or something. Sad. Nobody, his own swamp-drainers, will publicly display his name! This is HUGE!

Here is my proposition to Constitutionally, Democratically, Republicanly (lol) make sure that this never happens again. We vote, but they must make it from the minors to the majors. If baseball players have to, and when they lose they have another game, if the president loses, New York gets nuked. We must stop fucking around and get serious about the most important office in the entire world. Dead fucking serious.

Constitution of the United States of America (as it is, currently)

ARTICLE II SECTION 1 The executive Power shall be vested in a President of the United States of America. No Person except a natural born Citizen, or a Citizen of the United States, at the time of the Adoption of this Constitution, shall be eligible to the Office of President; neither shall any person be eligible to that Office who shall not have attained to the Age of thirty five Years, and been fourteen Years a Resident within the United States;

Proposed Amendment: No Person shall be eligible to the Office of President of the United States of America without having vested considerable time and energy in City, County, State, Regional and then National Elections; not brought about by political parties; free of corruption, elitism distraction with unconstitutionally obtained monies that disparage the office, the country and most importantly the people this deed would come to represent and has in bulk in previous history; monies (considerably less than is currently bankrolled; e.g. bribery, tit-for-tat) if any at all, will come from a fund created for each election within City, County, State, Regional and National government coffers for corresponding City, County, State, Regional and National Elections; the elections are still in effect for these mayoral, governor positions, hence requiring the leader have passed through this experience before having the in·cred·i·ble power to wipe out millions of people; so Corporations, non-private citizens, are no longer considered people; cross with the constitutional right of every citizen and puts one with money ahead of those without violating every day millions of American's constitutional right to a fair say in what goes on in the country many would and have died to defend in truth.

Thank you for taking the time to at least consider the fact that just because they say so, doesn't mean you can't look it up, do some thinking and see that they are using the third definition of the word so they can make millions off of our backs. Reading is for WINNERS.

