The title is real, a Democrat has thanked a host on Fox News publicly, something that many may have thought never to occur. Even Fox News hosts are now turning on President Trump, this time being Shep Smith and Chris Wallace.

House Democrat Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) thanked Shep Smith of Fox News for calling out President Trump on his lies.

More liberal propaganda against @realDonaldTrump. Oh wait, this is from Shepard Smith w/ @FoxNews. Thank you Shepard for telling the truth. https://t.co/Iqle6RQUqK — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 15, 2017

Shep Smith stated on his show: "Why is it lie after lie after lie? If you come on clean – my grandmother used to say, 'oh, the tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive.'"

Smith continued: "The deception, Chris, is mind boggling, and there are still people out there who believe we're making it up, and one day they're going to realize we're not."

Shepard Smith was reporting on the news that there was another Russian lobbyist at the meeting with Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner.

Chris Wallace seemed to agree with Shep Smith that President Trump’s lies about his ties to Russia are constantly unfolding.