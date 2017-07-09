Democratic Party More Concerned About De-Legitimizing Election of Trump

It is now abundantly clear that the leadership of the Democratic Party and it’s supporters in the Media are more concerned about de-legitimizing the presidential election of Donald Trump than any of the other major issue, except universal healthcare, challenging the daily lives of people within our country. Healthcare as political issue had become unavoidable because it is the political third rail litmus test of the relevancy and capacity of both the Republican and Democratic of both parties to respond to the urgent needs of millions of people, across traditional party affiliation.

On a host of other matters, however, Democratic party leadership fiddles while Rome burns from the fires of 24/7 gun violence, rise in opiate and other drug and alcohol addiction, obesity, continued deterioration of K-12 eduction among Blacks and Hispanics, disproportionate incarceration of African Americans, continued deterioration of our roads, bridges, tunnels and airports and the continued squandering of our national treasury on “Defense” and a 16 year war in Afghanistan.

The media and Democratic public officials obsession with President Trump’s daily tweets has distracted appropriate attention from developing an initiating any meaningful specific political proposals around which a grassroots movement could be built provoking wide spread organized opposition to the Republican party leadership in Congress and developing a movement responsive to the urgent needs, nationwide, of millions of people.

The Moral Monday Movement of Reverend Dr.William Barbar, II, President of the NAACP in North Carolina is a notable exception. His Moral Monday coalition is a template of organization and leadership that the national Democratic party should adapt.