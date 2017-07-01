Democratic Representative's Bill Would Require President Trump to Have a Mandatory Psychological Evaluation

It was reported yesterday that Maryland Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin introduced a bill, which would require President Trump to have a mental health evaluation, to deem whether or not he is mentally fit to continue his job as President of the United States.

According to CNN, Rep. Raskin's bill would:

Create an 11-member commission made up of mostly physicians and psychiatrists--more formally called the "Oversight Commission on Presidential Capacity." The panel would carry out a medical examination to determine whether the President was physically or mentally able to do the job.

Many Trump voters would scoff at Raskin and his bill, dismissing this all as sour grapes. However, there is merit to the bill. Even Republicans are criticizing Trump for his Twitter outburst yesterday, in which he attacked Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.

During a House Republican's news conference yesterday, even House Speaker Paul Ryan said of Trump's toxic tweets:

Obviously I don't see that as an appropriate comment. What we're trying to do around here is improve the tone, the civility of the debate. And this obviously doesn't help do that."

Several other Republicans reprimanded Trump for his ugly comments yesterday, including GOP Senator Ben Sasse, who had this to say: "Please just stop. This isn't normal and it's beneath the dignity of your office."

"Stop it! The Presidential platform should be used for more than bringing people down," tweeted Alaska GOP Senator Lisa Murkowski.

In spite of this volley of condemnation and criticism from his very own party, Trump is once again at it today, further attacking Scarborough and Brzezinski:

Crazy Joe Scarborough and dumb as a rock Mika are not bad people, but their low rated show is dominated by their NBC bosses. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

Clearly, Rep. Jamie Raskin makes a solid point with his bill, which would require the president to have a psychological examination. That the President of the United States would be behaving so obsessively and irrationally should be a matter of concern for everyone, Democrat and Republican alike.

And although I seriously doubt this bill will go anywhere—two thirds of the Republican-led House and Senate would have to be in agreement with the commission who deemed President Trump unfit—I still believe Rep. Raskin’s bill opens up a very powerful and necessary dialogue.