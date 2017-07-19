Democrats and Media Help Trump Prepare Sequel: The Art of the Failed Deal

Surely Donald Trump has a ghost writer working on his next book and he has plenty to write about. This one will be called The Art of the Failed Deal. He will release it after giving pardons to members of his family. It will become a best seller based on how he was stymied as he tried to clean the swamp by all those nasty politicians and ‘fake news’ media outlets who stopped him from doing it. His hardcore supporters will buy it continuing to believe any lie he tells. The crazy part is some Democrats and some in the media are giving him fodder for the first chapter.

His book will surely start with a diatribe against all those who reside in the swamp he claimed he could drain. If I were him the first chapter would include a focus on events such as the party chronicled in the New York Post column by Maureen Callahan. She writes “For anyone still wondering why Middle America’s so angry, just take a look at the guest list for the annual bash thrown by Washington Post heiress Lally Weymouth, currently the paper’s senior associate editor, in the Hamptons last week. It was full of politicians and power brokers — the ones who pantomime outrage daily, accusing the other side of crushing the little guy, sure that the same voter will never guess that behind closed doors, they all get along. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner partied with billionaire Democratic donor George Soros, who rubbed shoulders with billionaire GOP donor David Koch. Chuck Schumer and Kellyanne Conway were there. So were Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney, Ronald Lauder, Carl Icahn, Joel Klein, Cathie Black, reporters Steve Clemons and Maria Bartiromo, columnists Richard Cohen and Margaret Carlson, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, Ray Kelly, Bill Bratton and Steven Spielberg.” Oh, and Lally’s uncle, former Gov. and Sen. Bob Graham, and cousin Gwen Graham, who’s currently running for her dad’s old job as Florida’s governor.” Callahan could just have a point when she writes “Weymouth’s party is the latest reminder that for all the bruising rhetoric, the constant polls showing a deeply divided America and the most polarizing president in history, our battle isn’t red vs. blue, right vs. left: It’s about the 1% vs. the rest of us.”

Trump will explain away his daughter and son-in-law’s attendance as naively listening in on the enemy. He will of course neglect to mention half his cabinet was there or that he spent the weekend watching the U.S. Women’s Open Golf Tournament at a posh club he owns.

Because some in the media and many elitist Democrats continue to party hearty at events like this he may be able to do what he has done up to now and keep his hardcore supporters from focusing on what a total disaster he and his administration have been. What is clear is neither Republicans nor a host of elitist media and Democrats are willing to make the sacrifice of missing a party or stepping out of the rich enclaves they all circulate in to focus solely on the people’s business.

I don’t get invited to parties like this because I would harm the Feng Shui of the event by approaching Kellyanne Conway and asking her to explain ‘alternative facts’. Then ask Chuck Schumer about the Democratic plan to fix the Affordable Care Act (ACA). There must be one since he has time to while away the weekend at parties like this.

Donald Trump’s presidency, even in its infancy, must be seen as a grand failure. The only thing he has been able to do is sign Executive Orders and implementation of many of those have been stopped by the courts. He has hurt relations with our allies and is destroying the image of the United States making a fool of himself in one way or the other on every foreign trip. He continues to reinforce his image as a boorish uncouth man.

As a Democrat who is participating in the ‘resistance’; marching to protect the environment, women’s rights, LGBTQ+ rights, and immigrant’s rights; I want the leadership of my Party to live and act as if our country is in crisis, because it is. Why give Donald Trump fodder for his next book? Maybe instead of partying with the rich and famous, spend that time meeting with the poor and downtrodden and the middle-class who are struggling to keep their heads above water. Work on a comprehensive series of bills to introduce in Congress dealing with the nation’s failing infrastructure that would help improve the economy; that would make the fixes needed to the ACA; and introduce a host of other initiatives including comprehensive immigration reform. Show voters what we Democrats will do for them on day-one if they turn the Congress over to us in 2018.

We know Trump looks at this ‘Russia thing’ as a witch hunt. He probably already has plans to deal with it in similar fashion to how he has dealt with all his business failures; by declaring bankruptcy. This time instead of declaring bankruptcy he will issue pardons to take care of his family and close friends, believing that will close the chapter and let them all move on; he just might get away with it.