Democrats Are 'Children Of Satan,' Right-Wing Radio Host Says

A right-wing radio host dismissed the prayers Democrats offered after last week’s shooting during a Republican baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.

“Why would you want to pray with the children of Satan?” Jesse Lee Peterson said in comments posted online by Right Wing Watch. “They serve a different God than you. That’s reality.”

Last week’s attack left six people injured, including two lawmakers. One of those wounded, Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), remains hospitalized after multiple surgeries and was upgraded from “critical” to “serious” condition over the weekend.

The gunman died.

The violence led to numerous displays of unity among lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, including shared prayers. But Peterson said Republicans shouldn’t join them.

“What are the Democrats praying for? The Democrats are not of God,” Peterson said. “All of a sudden when Scalise gets shot, when they hear about the shooting, all the children of Satan are going to come together and pray? Please!”

In the past, Peterson, who is black, has said he would like to “take all black people back to the South and put them on the plantation so they would understand the ethic of working.” He also said that giving women the right to vote was “one of the greatest mistakes America made.” His self-titled radio show has featured interviews with other divisive right-wing figures, including Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke and Rafael Cruz, the father of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

Over the years, Patterson has also been a guest on Sean Hannity’s show on Fox News as well as Hannity’s radio program, where he once claimed that there was no such thing as racism. Hannity, it should be noted, disputed that.