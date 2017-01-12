Cory Booker And A Bunch Of Democrats Prove Trump Right On Big Pharma

SAUL LOEB via Getty Images Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) voted against a budget resolution that would have allowed the U.S. to import prescription drugs from countries that pay less for medicine.

On Wednesday, Donald Trump said Americans were paying too much for prescription drugs because big pharmaceutical companies have too much power in Washington. “We have to … create new bidding procedures for the drug industry, because they’re getting away with murder,” Trump told reporters on Wednesday. “Pharma has a lot of lobbies, a lot of lobbyists and a lot of power.”

The murder spree continued into the final hour of Wednesday night, as 13 Senate Democrats proved him right by joining 39 Republicans to vote down a bill designed to lower prescription drug prices.

“You know what?” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) told The Huffington Post about Trump’s comments. “He’s right. And I’ve been saying that for years.”

Pharmaceutical companies have the highest profit margins of any industry in the world, and prescription drug prices are increasing by an average of over 18 percent per year. Well before Trump gave his press conference, Sanders and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) had crafted a budget resolution designed to rein in medication prices by allowing cheaper, identical versions of prescription drugs to be imported from other countries, including Canada, where medicines are cheaper.

Twelve Republicans voted for the bill ― more than enough to ensure its passage. It failed by a vote of 46 to 52 because 13 Democrats opposed it.

Drug importation alone probably wouldn’t make a big difference in the overall price of American drugs. The U.S. market is so big that other countries won’t have enough drugs to meet the domestic demand. A 2004 study by the Congressional Budget Office concluded that allowing importation would reduce drug spending by about $4 billion a year, roughly 1 percent. And the budget resolution was largely symbolic ― it would not have actually implemented any new policy, only directed committees in Congress to get the ball rolling.

But drug companies have long viewed any shift in drug price policy as the first step on a slippery slope to big changes. Massive profitability for prescription drugs in the U.S. is driven by a series of standards that allow companies to set prices free of market competition or government pressure. If lawmakers stop viewing that principle as inviolable, more significant reforms could follow.

The top prescription drug lobby, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, was not available to comment.

There was a strong correlation between states where the drug industry is concentrated ― such as New Jersey, Washington, Pennsylvania and Delaware ― and Democratic opposition to Wednesday’s vote. A cynic might conclude that industry influence had something to do with the outcome. Not at all, the Democrats told HuffPost. They were only concerned with patient safety.

Seven of the Democrats who voted against the Sanders-Klobuchar plan ― Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Bob Menendez (N.J.), Chris Coons (D-Del.), Robert Casey (D-Pa.), Tom Carper (D-Del.), Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) and Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.) ― all defended their opposition by arguing the bill didn’t address consumer protections for imported drugs. (The others didn’t immediately comment.)

The actual text of the amendment restricts its applicability to “safe and affordable prescription drugs” ― language that should make clear to the committees drafting the more detailed legislation that they shouldn’t be clearing poison. It’s almost as if the lawmakers are using consumers’ reasonable concerns about medication safety to mask what might have been an industry-driven move.

Several states have legalized drug imports from Canada at various times since the early years of the George W. Bush administration. The standard pharma lobby response consists of warnings about tainted medicines.

The irony, of course, is that if voting down the amendment was a political decision, it wasn’t a smart one. “This is exactly why Democrats have lost for the last decade,” said RoseAnn DeMoro, executive director of National Nurses United, which endorsed Sanders during the presidential campaign, noting the 900-odd federal and state seats shed since Obama took office. “But they don’t care, they’re looking for their next jobs.”

For DeMoro, that the amendment would only have instructed committees to look into the issue at some point in the future made the cowardice that much more galling. “That’s what makes them so fundamentally shameless,” she said. “They’re basically letting their masters know they’re in line.”