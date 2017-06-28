Democrats Used The Wrong Panera Bread Strategy In Georgia

Over the past week, many centrist Democratic operatives and pundits have been choking on their own words. Though they had poured unprecedented amounts of money into Jon Ossoff’s bid to win the special election in Georgia’s 6th Congressional district, Democratic consultant Brian Fallon boasted that Ossoff would show the national party that their route to regaining power ran “through the Panera Breads of America.” By that he meant affluent, suburban voters who have historically voted Republican, but might be turned off by Donald Trump. Last Tuesday, however, Democrats’ dreams turned to disaster. Ossoff lost what had become seen as a quite winnable race to Republican Karen Handel, despite Handel seemingly doing everything possible – from saying in a televised debate that she “did not believe in a livable wage” to telling an LGBT woman to her face that she should not be allowed to adopt children- to demonstrate to anyone paying attention that she is an utterly repulsive politician and human being who in any just society would not be allowed to serve as a dogcatcher, let alone a member of the House of Representatives.

Across social media, particularly in circles friendly to the left wing of the Democratic Party and further, Panera Bread was turned into a vehicle for devastating mockery of Fallon and those in the Democratic Party. While I agree with some of the spirit behind this- Ossoff ran a shockingly mundane and content-free campaign that focused mainly on reducing the size of government and the people who trumpeted his approach deserve to eat some humble pie- I think that Panera Bread is getting a raw deal here. That may be because my own Panera Bread campaign experience was almost the polar opposite of the one Fallon had in mind- one that shows the way for progressives to actually win in the future.

In 2012, I worked on Barack Obama’s campaign for reelection as a field organizer in an area of eastern Iowa that in 2016 would become ground zero for Hillary Clinton’s Midwest collapse in 2016. The counties where I worked- Dubuque County, Delaware County, Jones County and more- were rural, blue collar, and overwhelmingly white. Our campaign’s regional field headquarters was located in the mid-sized town of Dubuque, directly across the street from a Panera Bread franchise. With few other options for food nearby, it became the go-to destination for my fellow field organizers and I to have lunches and desperately needed coffee breaks. We would often hold meetings there with our beloved volunteers, who ranged from bright-eyed students my own age from the local liberal arts college to a retired teacher in his late sixties who knocked on such a superhuman number of doors during the campaign that in our eyes he deserved his own Marvel franchise.

This experience had made me look sideways at Fallon’s turning Panera Bread into a metaphor for winning over affluent Romney voters even before Ossoff’s loss. For me, Panera had come to symbolize a place where people from a wide variety of backgrounds came together to defeat Mitt Romney, Paul Ryan, and everything they stand for. But, my experience in these counties of Iowa also taught me that Panera represented something else, a symbol of how that part of America has been badly served by our leaders on both sides of the aisle in so many ways.

Firstly, let’s look back to what I said about the Panera being the only place in the area to get anything to eat. Forget rural areas for a moment, in towns like Dubuque, corporate chains, whether they are retailers like Wal-Mart or chain restaurants like McDonalds or Panera, are the only places where families can get food to eat. The effect of this is well-documented on heartland communities- these chains suffocate small businesses and increasingly become the only place where people who had formerly been able to work manufacturing jobs with good pay and benefits can find work, which neither pays nearly as well nor has nearly as good benefits if they have any at all.

Secondly, having a chain restaurant, even a relatively upscale one like Panera Bread, be the only place nearby to get food contributes to systemic weight gain and obesity. Numerous studies have shown that the proliferation of high-calorie chain restaurants is connected to increase in obesity, particularly in areas where little else is available. This is a problem that affects Middle America much more than the affluent coasts. I myself gained fourteen pounds in just a few months of living in this area- I can only imagine what a lifetime of being there with little pay and long hours leaving little time for exercise would have done to me.