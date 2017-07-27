Dems in “I told you so” mode as Trump’s sickness becomes apparent

“I told you so” is a natural human response when you know you were right about something, and someone else didn’t believe you. We members of the anti-Trump Resistance are in full-fledged “I told you so” mode these days, as all but the most unconscious of Republicans are starting to realize what a disaster this orange-haired monster is.

Every day is worse than the preceding one. He is incapable of governing.. What’s worse, the entire country—no, the entire world is seeing how insane he is. When Senator Jack Reed was caught on a “hot mike” the other day whispering to Senator Susan Collins, “I think he’s crazy,” and Collins, a Republican, replied, “I’m worried,” they were simply emblematic of the dawning realization throughout Washington that the President of the United States is mentally ill. When I heard that, my only question was, “What took you so long?” Some of us saw Trump’s paranoia, narcissism, and other clinical abnormalities well before the election. Now, as the scales fall from their eyes, everybody is seeing them

Have you noticed, though, how reticent the media are to talk about a mentally deranged Trump? There’s a reason for that. Back in the 1964 election (yes, I remember it well), there was overt speculation that Barry Goldwater was insane. The media got a lot of criticism for that, and maybe it’s well that they did, so they stopped calling politicians mentally ill, even when most of them thought one was—Nixon, for example, who was widely viewed by reporters as crazy as a loon. That reticence was called “The Goldwater Rule.”

But then Trump came along. A few days ago, the prestigious American Psychoanalytic Association notified its 3,500 members that they are now allowed to “use their knowledge responsibly” in interviews, which means that, for the first time, all those “psychiatrists, psychoanalysts, therapists and social workers [will be able] to diagnose Donald Trump” if asked to do so on television, radio, print, blogs, or any other medium. That means you can expect Trump’s mental health to become a very hot topic of national conversation, starting soon.