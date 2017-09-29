Demystifying the Digital Organization

Simply put, being a digital organization isn’t just about implementing the latest technology solutions. It’s about applying a digital mindset to everything the organization does: the way it’s structured, the way it behaves, the way it organizes.

The explosive growth of connectivity, available data, computing power, and pace of innovation, has profoundly impacted business ecosystems through the creation of new business models, revenue streams, and means of collaboration. As organizations navigate the digital age --- some more successfully than others --- we are nearing an imminent inflection point, in which the implications are clear: organizations will either leapfrog their competitors or risk being left behind.

This year’s global study of digital trends released by MIT Sloan Management Review and Deloitte Digital, Achieving Digital Maturity: Adapting your company to a changing world, reinforces the critical lesson that business leaders may find surprising: becoming an effective Digital Organization will take far more than a mere technology overhaul. Unfortunately, simply ‘doing’ an assortment of digital-related things in siloes across the organization doesn’t enable businesses to truly leverage digital the way many of their newer competitors are able. How can organizations efficiently adapt and achieve digital maturity to operate effectively in this new world?

Though the current era of business may have begun with technology, it certainly doesn’t end there. To fully realize the possibilities of being digital, technology cannot be treated as an individual component of a company’s larger strategy. Instead, it should be woven into the fabric of the organization. Hence, to truly ‘be’ digital macroscopically, organizations should re-wire themselves at the microscopic level by focusing on key building blocks for success: digital at the core of business, and environment to enable digital maturity, and commitment and leadership.

Although they are technology-enabled, digital transformations are bigger than they sound. If they were simply technology implementations, traditional approaches to transformations would be adequate – but they’re not. Common hurdles facing companies are not knowing where to start, not having the right infrastructure in place, and not knowing where to harness new skills. Accordingly, before launching a digital transformation, first ask yourself: Where will you focus your digital efforts? Will your structure, workforce, and leaders deliver your business needs? Are you equipped to scale the business?

‘Being’ digital involves the intentional infusion of Digital DNA – 23 measureable traits of maturity identified and tested through research by Deloitte – into the current organization, enabled by leaders, the workforce, a digital workplace, and a high-impact HR partnership. When activated within the organization, these elements can enable Digital in an enterprise – the right networked teams and leaders build desired experiences, employees engage in intuitive solutions, and a culture of agility and smart risk-taking is embedded in employee development.

Network + Leadership: Designing a network of team-based structures and intentionally organizing work to emphasize purposeful digital leader archetypes and agile cultural behaviors

Designing a network of team-based structures and intentionally organizing work to emphasize purposeful digital leader archetypes and agile cultural behaviors Digital DNA: Defining the organization’s digital ambition, prioritizing traits, and infusing them into the existing DNA of the organization through structure, operations and behaviors

Defining the organization’s digital ambition, prioritizing traits, and infusing them into the existing DNA of the organization through structure, operations and behaviors Digital Ready Workforce: Accelerating the future of work through strategic activities focused on digital skills, intentional career journeys, performance measures, and extraordinary partnerships

Accelerating the future of work through strategic activities focused on digital skills, intentional career journeys, performance measures, and extraordinary partnerships Connected Work: Driving collaboration by designing workplaces that deliver work flexibility, enabling the Simply Irresistible Organization, and promoting personalized experiences

Driving collaboration by designing workplaces that deliver work flexibility, enabling the Simply Irresistible Organization, and promoting personalized experiences Digital HR: Delivering sustainable results by being digital first through a fit-for-purpose high-impact HR Operating model, enabled by systems, robotics, cognitive and analytics

Delivering sustainable results by being digital first through a fit-for-purpose high-impact HR Operating model, enabled by systems, robotics, cognitive and analytics Digital Enablement: Empowering business with insight-driven change analytics that embraces iteration and enables organizations to navigate the human factors of the digital journey

Digital is no longer just a potential differentiator, but rather an unavoidable force able to rapidly threaten or strengthen your company’s foothold in an increasingly dynamic marketplace. However, merely using digital technologies to address isolated problems is not enough to thrive in today’s complex and fluid business ecosystems. Somewhat ironically, digital transformations are not about upgrading technology but rather upgrading how that technology is used to help add value to the business.

Achieving digital maturity hinges on a company’s ability to holistically organize, operate, and behave in a digital way.