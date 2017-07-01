Denigrating Independence

It is ironic, frightening and concerning that on this weekend where America celebrates its independence from England that it feels like we are giving that very independence away - to Russia.

We are involved in a war, a modern, 21st century cyber war, where the president of Russia is playing our president like a fiddle, getting into America’s soul, so to speak, without a worry that this nation’s leadership will do anything about it.

What the current president is doing is disturbing on many levels, but the most troubling at this point is his refusal to acknowledge how serious this situation is. Instead of appearing to be on the side of the nation of which he is the leader, this president continues to defend Russian President Vladimir Putin or at least remain silent about his reported antics.

While antagonizing America’s long-standing allies, this president seems to be going out of his way to coddle up to ex-KGB officer Putin. He seems totally oblivious to the fact that once one is in the KGB, he does not leave it, nor does the KGB leave that individual. KGB officers are trained on how to get what they want from their declared enemies. They know how to manipulate and control situations and people, and it appears that our president is being manipulated and convinced to put America “second” to his belief that America needs to have a better relationship with our long-standing enemy.

That, in spite of his cry, “America first!”

Metaphorically, we have been attacked by Russia; the cyber attack is tantamount to a virtual bombing of American life, culture and society, yet the president appears to be unconcerned.

While we as a nation celebrate our independence, this president seems intent on eroding the very freedoms that made America’s independence unique - its freedoms, including freedom of assembly, freedom of the press and freedom of speech at the base level. This president wants to muzzle anyone who speaks against him, not unlike dictators in other countries have done. One must not criticize this president or call him out on the things he is doing or not doing in the work of serving and protecting America, or one may become a target of vicious personal attacks.

It’s like this president does not know, does not respect, and does not care about what being an American is all about.

This president and the GOP Congress have forever changed America and even the office of the presidency. We are laughed at by our allies and their trust in us is beginning to erode. The Congress seems completely unwilling to save and preserve our democracy. The high regard we once had in the world is slipping.(https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/monkey-cage/wp/2017/05/28/thanks-to-trump-germany-says-it-cant-rely-on-america-what-does-that-mean/?utm_term=.a6fb14d47139 ). (http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-06-21/australians-trust-in-us-falls,-poll-shows/8636174)

This president, who promised to protect America, is making America very unsafe by jarring loose the relationships with others countries which we have had for decades. He is giving more respect to despots like Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines (https://www.nytimes.com/2017/05/23/us/politics/trump-duterte-phone-transcript-philippine-drug-crackdown.(https://www.nytimes.com/2017/05/23/us/politics/trump-duterte-phone-transcript-philippine-drug-crackdown.html?_r=0) and Tayyip Erdogan (https://theintercept.com/2017/05/17/trump-praises-erdogan-whose-bodyguards-assault-protesters-washington/), and recently let Russian visitors, including Russian press, into the Oval Office while keeping the American press out. (https://www.nytimes.com/2017/05/10/us/politics/trump-russia-meeting-american-reporters-blocked.html)

It is all very scary.

The president’s insistence on banning Muslims from entering this country seems to go against the very ethos of American democracy, stated so eloquently on the Statue of Liberty, “Give me your tired, your poor. Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.” That used to be the theme that foreigners clung to in trying to leave their own repressive countries. In America, a land which welcomed all, they would be “free.”

Not so much anymore.

Of course, despite the powerful words on the Statue of Liberty, America has always withheld freedom and full citizenship from many. Frederick Douglass (whom the president apparently thought was still alive (https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/post-nation/wp/2017/02/02/trump-implied-frederick-douglass-was-alive-the-abolitionists-family-offered-a-history-lesson/?utm_term=.4b31e8fa9d45) wrote as only one who sees freedom but is prohibited from having it, that July 4, Independence Day, was not his holiday; “What, to the slave, is the 4th of July?” he asked. (http://www.historyisaweapon.com/defcon1/douglassjuly4.html) African Americans have never been fully incorporated into and accepted as full-blooded Americans by white culture.

But even with that truth, America was different from other repressive governments, until now. The president said he would “make America great again.” His vision of greatness is apparently a country which harnesses the speech, the activity and the spirits of the people he was elected to serve.

This country does not feel like we are the America I grew up in, flaws and all. It feels like a once-great nation plummeting into the very kind of repressive and oppressive government from which it fought for release.

We are going backwards, moving away from the independence we fought for and have always cherished.