Deployment of Autonomous Vehicles

Developments in machine training and learning reached critical level. It is expected to affect all industries. So, professionals from all industries are needed to develop algorithms to improve efficiency and accuracy of processes. The business development process has many moving parts, it is beyond human capacity to include all variables in their decisions. Machines can assist humans in capturing all possible and imaginable variables affecting business development. One of the critical aspects of business decisions is it has to be decided and executed now. Time is important, so the speed. Today, machines can process information immediately and let cars to operate autonomously. Machines with a similar level of power can be used in business decision processing.

Application of machine learning techniques to topics like the efficiency of marketing initiatives, revenue increase, and improvement in customer satisfaction was subject for many recent research and white papers. David Levis et al. proposed automation of customer interaction analysis utilizing machine learning on their paper “Concurrent Reinforcement Learning from Customer Interactions” [1]. White paper “Machine Learning for e-mail marketers” by Boomtrain [2] explains benefits of autonomous email marketing. Another paper, “How machine learning helps sales success” by Cognizant [3] explains how machine learning can be utilized to increase sales and enhance customer satisfaction.

Understanding opinions of experienced citizens about AVs will assist AV companies in selecting their next cities and neighborhoods effectively for deployment and improve the efficiency of sales and marketing strategies. A survey conducted by BikePGH about the interaction of pedestrians and bicyclists with autonomous cars in Pittsburgh, PA became handy and just in time for this project [6].

The purpose of this project is to create a tool that can increase effectiveness and efficiency of AV deployment. One of the solutions is to conduct surveys and collect data from citizens of Pittsburgh and analyze demographics of participants. Create train and test datasets based on publicly available demographics data of ZIP codes of participants combined with survey results. Further, train an algorithm which can predict readiness of target city for AV deployment. Data flow illustrated in the figure below.

Data Flow

Trained and fine-tuned algorithm can be used to create a heat map of the entire country. A decision maker will need either that map or an application where he can dial in demographics data of a target zip code and see what are the predicted chances of success in deploying AV in that area.