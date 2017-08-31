Depression facts: do you really need someone else to make you happy?

No. It all starts with yourself. It is a common misconception to believe that your success both personally and professionally depends on another person. In reality, you are the only one who can control your destiny. It is all about your actions, and it’s your positive mentality that can help you gain what you had always eagerly longed for.

Don’t let others stand in your way when you are trying to reach your goals! Usually, the main cause of our frustrations is the society in which we inevitably live. We tend to unwillingly surround ourselves with the wrong kinds of people without thinking about the future consequences this may have on our personal development. If you start thinking that your friendship or your collaboration with someone is starting to affect your life in a negative way, it is a probable sign that you should distance yourself from that person as soon as possible. Also, if you believe that your interaction with someone who has a disregarding attitude toward you is starting to harm you on an emotional level, you are advised to cut off contact in all ways if the issue cannot be resolved at all. Nonetheless, be thankful! If it weren’t for them, you wouldn’t be where (and who) you are today. It is from these kinds of interpersonal relationships that we learn our most valuable existential lessons. Only then will we be able to distinguish between who is right and who is wrong for us. In this manner, you also learn about the importance of treasuring your own self as an independent individual more than anything else.

Others may be able to aid you during your journey toward happiness. I have a friend who used to say that nobody is ever willing to help you in life in any way. This is partially true since social and professional competitiveness is on the rise, and everyone is trying to keep their status in society. However, it is all about finding the right people. You’d be surprised by how many people want to give you worthwhile chances once in a while. Then, you’ll be even more surprised by the amount of even more chances you’ll have to refuse just because you are already so caught up in fulfilling the others that you won’t have time for anything else. During your lifetime you’ll meet many valuable people and you’ll get to take just as many shots at success. For your own personal growth, it is essential that you take only the best memories, lessons, and experiences from each interaction. For this, you have to wait for the right moments to encounter the right people.

We’ve all been through rejection. You’re not the only one experiencing it. Let’s consider the case of job rejection. Some people find it more difficult to handle temporary unemployment than others. Nevertheless, not getting a job is not the end of your journey, and the following feelings of uselessness should never hinder your career’s evolution. Instead, failure should encourage you to pursue different opportunities, to take more chances, and to become more skillful in your field, so that you will be able to succeed in your next attempt. The time you have while being unemployed should be spent productively. Use your free time carefully! What can you do when you don’t know what to do anymore? Anything. They key is to keep yourself busy doing something useful at all times. Be constant and learn how to maintain your daily rhythm! Study and improve yourself no matter what! Take some risks every now and then!

Look at the bright side! Each step we take is another contribution to our life experience. It is never the wrong time for you to change your life’s path and to head toward the right direction. How do you know whether you’re heading in the right direction in life or not? It’s easy. The right road is always the one you go on by choosing with YOUR heart. What YOU like doing. What YOU choose. For this reason, you should never regret the choices you make because they were always the right ones at the time you opted for them. Always think individually about whether what YOU want is the best thing for YOU because there is no one else who wants you to do better than YOU do. We tend to make a decision based on how it would affect someone else and on how they would react, but the truth is that everything we do in life matters for our lives only. If WE are not successful, we can’t help anyone else be so either. It is very important that you learn how to react to your own life’s events before centering yourself around someone else. Take care of yourself first. (This does not mean you have to become an egoistic person.)

Learn to do things on your own! Regardless of how many people you surround yourself with, in the end, you will still have to do some things on your own. Now, end your search for others who could do that job instead of carrying it out yourself. Fix your problems alone! Know WHY you are doing what you are doing. Grow yourself and stop looking for others’ assistance when you are perfectly capable of doing something just as well with no outside help. Give yourself some more time if you need to! Take small steps! Without prior experience, you won’t able to support yourself alone in all endeavors. Sometimes it takes practice even for the smallest tasks. Involving yourself in a social group just for the sake of feeling like you belong somewhere is useless if you don’t gain any benefits or positive reactions from the relation. Associations can be temporary. Once they end, you’ll find yourself alone again, having to do everything on your own. This is a perfect reason for you to start your journey toward becoming independent. It’s better for you to learn everything there is to learn while you can, and to stop depending so much on the others. In fact, everyone is already too busy living their own lives to care about yours.

Finally, know that nobody’s perfect! One day you may realize that you have been rejecting people who were right for you. Learn to accept somebody’s faults and to be more understanding. Being different is perfectly fine. It is what makes us special. Often, we refuse to form new relationships just because we assume that they will end just like the others from the past that left us with such fears. Stop picking on the details that do not matter in the long run, and stop showing away potentially beneficial relationships just because you are too focused on the ones that failed in the past.

Do it now or else you’ll regret it later! Don’t be afraid to take risks! Remember that happiness is what YOU make out of life!

for my friend