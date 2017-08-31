Depression facts: little things every lonely person secretly wants to hear

Despite the increased socialization process that the world is going through, loneliness is starting to affect more and more people from all social classes, regardless of their gender, profession, or origin. From a sociological perspective, aiding the well-being of a single member of the community can help the development of society as a whole. People, as social animals, need a sense of belonging. They want to be accepted as members of society, and they want to make themselves useful in it as long as their cooperation is wanted. The reality is that, despite all of our developing social and conversational skills, we fail to communicate correctly what we truly want to express. Although communication methods are now more efficient than ever before, people do not manage to get their feelings across accurately. This is often a result of both ego and fear of a possibly negative response. There are many questions no one asks you when you need them even though you desperately want to hear them. Here are some basic remarks or questions every lonely or depressive person wants to hear in times when they have no one to talk to: