Derricka Banner Becomes The 20th Known Trans Person Murdered This Year

Derricka Banner was reportedly found shot to death in a car shortly after 3 a.m. Montavious Sanchez Berry , 18, was later arrested and charged with her murder.

Transgender individuals ― particularly trans women of color ― are among some of the most vulnerable members of the public, often facing disproportionate levels of violence in comparison to the rest of the LGBTQ community. According to GLAAD, 2016 was the deadliest year on record for the transgender community, with 26 reported murders ― almost entirely transgender women of color.