Designated Democrat Tweeter

Trump is the triumphant unchallenged tweeter. He is consummately mean, obnoxious, mendacious, discriminatory and completely unrestrained. We don’t know who writes his material, but he is king of tweets and the media and we are in obeisance awaiting the next salvo. He throws America into chaos and makes it clear he is only for himself and other mean-spirited cronies whom he pillories at will. Masterful meanness, dictatorial meanness, hate mongering as the exemplar. Unleashing more hate and a hatefulness that swamps the good.
Democrats find your mojo. His material is dreadful, really unappealing. Start swatting flies and tweeting truths. Enjoy the work of winning over his dreadfulness supreme.
I wrote to Bernie this morning, hoping to get through to someone there. Who knows? I wrote: Be the Designated Tweeter. Have prizes for staff members who make up great tweets. And if you don’t wish to do so, ask Al Franken. In the tweetathon to come, love and truthfulness with pizzazz can trump the Trumpster and send him into tweetaleedee land. Come on, get going! We will laugh and encourage. Tweet, tweet!
