Designated Democrat Tweeter

Trump is the triumphant unchallenged tweeter. He is consummately mean, obnoxious, mendacious, discriminatory and completely unrestrained. We don’t know who writes his material, but he is king of tweets and the media and we are in obeisance awaiting the next salvo. He throws America into chaos and makes it clear he is only for himself and other mean-spirited cronies whom he pillories at will. Masterful meanness, dictatorial meanness, hate mongering as the exemplar. Unleashing more hate and a hatefulness that swamps the good.

Democrats find your mojo. His material is dreadful, really unappealing. Start swatting flies and tweeting truths. Enjoy the work of winning over his dreadfulness supreme.