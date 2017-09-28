Designating Biafra's Nnamdi Kanu as an Internationally Protected Person

The United Nations Security Council, under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter should designate Biafra’s Nnamdi Kanu as an “internationally protected person” as defined in the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Crimes Against Internationally Protected Persons, Including Diplomatic Agents. Article I of the Convention defines an “internationally protected person as “A Head of State, including any member of a collegial body performing the functions of a Head of State under the constitution of the State concerned, a Head of Government or a Minister of Foreign Affairs, whenever such person is in a foreign state ….”

Nnamdi Kanu is de facto a member of a body of Biafrans who collectively perform the functions of a Head of State in seeking to protect the physical safety and security of Biafrans in Nigeria’s South East region from the murderous Hausa-Fulani Islamic government of Nigeria headed by former military dictator Muhammadu Buhari. Mr. Buhari was elected President of Nigeria under an illegitimate constitution decreed in 1999 by a fellow military dictator for the purpose of holding Biafrans in bondage to Hausa-Fulani terrorists.

At present, Mr. Buhari has dispatched Nigeria’s Hausa-Fulani dominated military to occupy and impose de facto martial law on Biafra’s civilian population. Nigeria’s illegitimate Muslim government has concocted bogus treason charges against Mr. Kanu.

Nigeria’s military has quarantined Mr. Kanu’s home and killed his supporters. It has placed him under de facto house arrest. It has recently, summarily, and absurdly designated the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as a terrorist organization in a secret Star Chamber process denuded of any trappings of due process. In fact, IPOB is a peaceful political group led in part by Mr. Kanu that seeks restructuring of Nigeria in conformity with time-honored principles of self-determination. The bogus terrorist label has been attached to IPOB by the Hausa-Fulani Government of Nigeria in hopes of excusing its ongoing genocide of Biafrans based exclusively on their religion or ethnicity. State governors in the five Biafran states in Nigeria are not independent actors, but puppets or quislings of Mr. Buhari.

The United States Government has denied that IPOB is a terrorist organization. It is not listed as such under United States law. No nation seriously considers IPOB to be anything other than a peaceful political group representing the political interests of a substantial part of Nigeria’s fifty million Biafrans.

In sum, Nnamdi Kanu, qualifies as a “Head of State” under the Convention. He is one of a group of IPOB leaders who perform the core government function in the South East region of Nigeria of protecting the physical safety of innocent civilian Biafrans from predation or murder by Hausa-Fulani terrorists. Mr. Kanu has been placed under the control of Nigeria’s Hausa-Fulani military. He is subject de facto to Nigerian martial law. He possesses lesser rights than a foreign diplomat in Nigeria. Mr. Kanu is a de facto foreigner in Nigeria and a Head of State in de facto foreign territory in the South East within the meaning of the Convention.

The United Nations Security Council, through a resolution or otherwise, should designate Mr. Kanu as an internationally protected person. His status falls within the jurisdiction of the Security Council under Chapter VII of the Charter because the Nigerian Government’s threatened force or violence against him threatens international peace and security in West Africa and elsewhere.

As an internationally protected person, Mr. Kanu falls within the protections of the Convention. Under Article 4, all parties are required to undertake measures to deter the Government of Nigeria from criminal action against him by an embargo on arms sales, financial sanctions, or otherwise. The United States has specifically criminalized the assault, harm, murder or manslaughter of internationally protected persons in 18 U.S.C. ¶¶ 112 and 1116.