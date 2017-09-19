Designer Chuks Collins Presents Fall 2017 Benefit Fashion Show

Designer Chuks Collins combined social causes on the runway during New York Fashion Week. After a second lease on life, the designer founded a nonprofit and for the past several years he has presented his latest collections with a fundraising event. This year’s soiree, The Dream: Fall 2017 Benefit Fashion Show and Silent Auction was in collaboration with Oando Foundation U.S. held at the Angel Orensanz Foundation in the Lower East Side.

Event hosts Claudia Jordan (RHOA, celebrity apprentice) and Hadiiya Barbel (celebrity wigologist and transformation artist) welcomed attendees and introduced Sony music artist SUMMER Williams who performed new music from her EP.

The Chuks Collins collection offers ready to wear fashions for men and women that appreciate sophisticated style and this season the ensembles ranged from modern elegance to casual chic in a handsome array of bold colors. The presentation also included sharing with guests how funds raised would be used in the Adopt-A-School initiative for children in Collins’ home country of Nigeria. The silent auction courtesy of Charity Grow provided an opportunity for making a tax-deductible donation in addition to a portion of proceeds from tickets.

Special guest attendees included rapper Peter Gunz, Orange Is the New Black actress Adrienne Moore, Kim Mastroddi, ​Taneka Bowles, Actor Marc John Jefferies, pop singer Chelley, celebrity stylists TY Hunter and Kidear Youmans. This event was made possible by the generous sponsors: American Express, Boukman Botanical Rum, Bronx Breweries, Kevita Sparkling Beverage, Kola House NYC, Manhattan Beer Distributors, and Celfie Cosmetics.

Photo credit: John Ricard

