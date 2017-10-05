Designer, Ola Hawatmeh Mixes Fashion and Charity for a Worthy Cause.

Ola Hawatmeh

Fashion, faith, family. and philanthropy. These are the four most important ornaments that have sculpted the pattern of life that encompasss the world of Fashion Designer and Stylist, Ola Hawatmeh. Known for her insane worth ethic and classic yet distinct designs, the Arabic bombshell is a true aquarius who lives a jet-setting life with no apologies but with good reason and intention. From runways to boutiques glamour and style is an intricate part of Hawatmeh’s life but so is charity. Like an eccentric angel of fashion, Hawatmeh has grown fond of serving as a guardian of those in need of a pick-me-up, with a little splash of glamour. Why not? Everyone deserves to feel beautiful, glamorous and admired no matter what they are going through. Hawatmeh stopped by 7th and Lotus during fashion week to discuss her passions in life and the importance of giving back through fashion.

“I think its important that we take our artistry and talent and sprinkle it into the lives of people who need it and deserve some sunshine. We all come from different backgrounds and have different stories so for me fashion is a way to intertwine our lives together,” said Hawatmeh who created Makeover for a Cause, a non for profit foundation, in 2008. The venture was created to help people in difficult circumstances achieve a total life improvement solution by helping them connect with their inner beauty and confidence. Disadvantaged families, battered women, and children fighting cancer and other illnesses, are the beneficiaries of her personal styling services and designs. Since 2008, nearly 250 families in St. Louis have benefited from Makeover for a Cause. An initiative that is multicultural and empowering in a city that is often too divided.

Ola with the parents of George Clooney at her runway show.

Born and bred in New York, Ola credits much of her artistic flair in fashion design to the multi-cultural atmosphere she experienced growing up in the ‘City that never sleeps,’ and in a multi-lingual household. The influence of a strict Greek Orthodox upbringing with ‘Do unto others as you would have done to you’ taking center stage as an important value. Ola utilized her upbringings and unbeatable ambition to rise to the top of the Midwest fashion ladder earning accolades along the way. She was honored as a "Top business woman in Saint Louis" given by Small Business saying “With everything I do and create, there has to be an influential purpose , for giving back is very important to me and helping others in need to help them regain confidence and self-esteem .”

A runway model rocking Ola style.

Through Makeover for a Cause, clients are chosen by Hawatmeh to have a full day of personal styling services with her at no cost. They meet with Ola, and the day begins with an assessment of their lifestyle and determining the ‘look’ they want to achieve. A Cinderella story moment ensues as Ola selects the most fitting hairstylist to cut, color and style their hair, leads them through having professional make up done with luxurious skin care products and make up, then takes them shopping to create a whole new look. By partnering with other charitable organizations Ola helps to promote community, generosity and to enhance the work of partner service providers by complementing their services and helping the client to achieve their goals.