Designer Profile: Amy Elbaum

AMY ELBAUM IS ALWAYS LOOKING FOR EFFECTIVE WAYS TO MARRY BEAUTIFUL AND TIMELESS DESIGN WITH PRACTICAL FUNCTIONALITY. HER MODERN POINT OF VIEW CARRIES ACROSS ALL OF HER WORK THROUGH THE USE OF CLEAN LINES AND BRIGHT OPEN LAYOUTS.

What inspired this career path for you? My grandmother was an interior designer and we were very close. She mentored me and passed down a lot of her collected antiques to me when she died last year. She was such an inspiration to me and I think of her always when I am working! She always encouraged me to be unique and fearless in my designs.

What is your go-to source for inspiration? I see inspiration everywhere, but read a lot of magazines and follow a lot of designers on Instagram and Pinterest. I am also always inspired by the fashion trends in terms of color, textures, and patterns.

Tell us about your creative process. My design process usually starts with one focal point—whether it be an accent tile, a patterned fabric, or a statement table. I am usually drawn to one item in particular and then build around it. I make lots of drawings and design boards for my clients to help them visualize the designs I am creating in my head.

Describe your style in 6 words or less. Clean, bright, bold, sharp, unique, sophisticated.

What’s a staple in your tool kit? I have about 50 tape measurers, one in every bag. You never know when you will need one and every inch counts in this industry.

Who do you look up to in the design world? There are so many people I look up to in the design world and I am always finding new people to admire. Kelly Wearstler has always been a big influence for me as well as Jennifer Post and Piet Boon. I also have always admired Mary McDonald’s bold style.

If you could design a space for anyone, what kind of space and for whom would it be? I would love to design a full-blown kids’ playspace for a large family. My family is growing and I often find myself fantasizing about what kind of a space I would create for my kids if the sky was the limit! Kids rooms are something I love to design—all the rules of design go out the window and you can create something really whimsical and fun.

Tell us your favorite design-related word, phrase, or quote. Something I often find myself saying in my head when trying to make decisions for a space is “form follows function”—it’s so simple but so true. It’s tempting to focus solely on aesthetics, but a space has to serve its function or else it is useless. In order to make a client really happy, you have to make sure the space will work for them AND give them the look they are going for.

Which design blog, website, TV show, or magazine would you be lost without? I use Pinterest for everything—I don’t know what I did before it existed! Whenever I have an idea in my head, I can always find an image of what I am thinking about on there—and I love that it shows you related images so you can find even more inspirational images.